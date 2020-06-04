Home Technology news Telescpio Hubble finds more details on the shape of the first stars...
Telescpio Hubble finds more details on the shape of the first stars and galxias

Astronomers at the European Space Agency (ESA) have used results delivered by the Hubble Space Telescope for a new discovery. Equipment data would indicate the emergence of the first generation of stars and galaxies earlier than predicted.

In analyzing the materials, scientists found no further evidence of the so-called Population III, known as the first generation of stars – which would exist since the age of 500 million years of the universe.

According to ESA researcher Rachana Bhatawdekar, the group she led decided to study the formation of the first stars – which would have been created from the primordial material of the Big Bang and composed of hydrogen, helium and lithium – supposedly occurring between 500 million and one billion years after the generation of this world.

However, when the early universe – period between 500 million and one billion years after the generation of this world – the team found no evidence of the first generation. This would signal to the stellar generation well before this period.

“These results have profound astrophysical consequences because they show that galaxies must have formed much earlier than we thought. This also strongly supports the idea that low-mass galaxies at the beginning of the universe are responsible for reionization.”

Rachana Bhatawdekar

Researcher at the European Space Agency (ESA)

Now, the James Webb Space Telescope is expected to take Hubble’s place in upcoming studies on star formation. Because it has greater capacity, the tendency is to be able to obtain more in-depth data on the subject.

It is worth remembering that in December last year, the Hubble Telescope captured an image of an interstellar comet near the Sun, at the closest distance it has ever reached.

What is your assessment of the new discovery of astronomers? Join us!

