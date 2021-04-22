Temporary Mode: how to send self-destructive message on Instagram

Recently, Facebook launched an integration between two platforms: Instagram (Android | iOS) and Messenger (Android | iOS). With it, the social network of photos and videos received more than ten new functions, such as the temporary mode, which allows users to send self-destructive messages.

With this mode enabled, all messages that are sent will be automatically deleted from Direct as soon as the user leaves the conversation. Activating the temporary mode is a very quick and practical procedure, check out the step by step below!

How to enable Instagram Temporary Mode to send self-destructive messages

Step 1: open the Instagram app on your phone and click on the “Messenger” icon in the upper right corner.

Step 2: then open one of your Direct conversations.

Step 3: with the conversation open, drag it up to enable temporary mode.

Step 4: once the circle is completely filled, release it.

Step 5: temporary mode has been activated and all messages seen will disappear when the chat is closed. Be aware that, with this mode activated, if you take a screenshot, a notification will be sent in the conversation.

Step 6: when you no longer want to use this mode, click on “Disable temporary mode” at the top of the conversation.

Step 7: even with the mode disabled, it is still possible to click on “View temporary messages” to open them in a small window.

Step 8: even if the messages are still visible, as soon as you leave the chat, they will be deleted.

Ready! You can now activate Instagram’s Temporary Mode to send self-destructive messages.