Tencent buys Back 4 Blood studio

This Friday (17), Tencent announced the purchase of independent developer Turtle Rock Studios, responsible for the recent release Back 4 Blood, which received single-player mode now in December, evolves and the popular Left 4 Dead.

The company will still be managed by co-founders Phil Robb and Chris Ashton and will remain in Lake Forest, California, in the United States. According to the report of the Business Wire, the acquisition by the Chinese company will have more impact on Back 4 Blood, which is published by Warner Bros. Games, but the details were not mentioned.

“Tencent’s exceptional partners, global reach, in-depth gaming knowledge and unprecedented support will help us create the kinds of ambitious games we dream of, while allowing us to maintain our autonomy and independent spirit,” said Steve Goldstein, Turtle Rock’s president and general manager, in the statement.

Eddie Chan, director of strategy at Tencent Games Global, reported that the China company is a huge fan of the developer’s games for its cooperative game creations. “We can’t wait to see what comes next and we’re excited to be a part of their future.”

With the purchase, Tencent puts another renowned company in its investment plan, which already has Riot Games (League of Legends, VALUE and others), Epic Games (Fortnite), Activision Blizzard (Call of Duty, overwatch, diablo and others) Supercell (Royal Clash, Hay Day and others), Garena (Free Fire and Speed ​​Drifters), Krafton (PUBG) and several other companies with strong titles in the gaming industry.