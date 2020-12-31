Tesla Opens Largest Supercharger Station for Electric Cars

Tesla offers electric car charging stations known as the Supercharger in various parts of the world. The biggest one opened this week in China and has 72 recharge points. Similar to a large parking lot, the space is located in one of Shanghai’s main shopping areas.

Until then, the post of greatest Supercharger in recharge points was occupied by a station in the city of Firebaugh, in California. Opened in November, it has “only” 56 connections for Tesla’s electric vehicles. In addition, the US station is not covered like the one in China.

On the other hand, the Firebaugh station has more powerful charging points. The 56 bays use V3 chargers, which reach 250 kW. Meanwhile, the Shanghai station has only V2 chargers, which reach 150 kW. The difference will make drivers in China wait longer to recharge their vehicles.

According to Tesla, its goal with the stations is to give drivers freedom to travel with electric cars while spending less than with gasoline-powered cars. On its website, the company indicates that, in the United States, the supply for a trip of about 4 km with a Model 3 costs US $ 168 with the Supercharger. According to the automaker, a similar gasoline-powered car would spend $ 237 on the same stretch.

The automaker’s network of charging stations grew significantly in 2020. There are more than 2 thousand locations that have a total of 20 thousand charging points. At the end of 2019, there were about 1,700 locations with a total of 15,000 porters.

More photos of the World’s Largest Tesla Supercharger Station in Shanghai. pic.twitter.com/jWHDzAEUpA – Jay in Shanghai 🇨🇳 (@JayinShanghai) December 31, 2020

With information: Electrek.