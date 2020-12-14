Tesla: the Model 3 goes upmarket, improves its range but does not change price

Tesla has lifted the veil on the latest novelties of its most popular car, the Model 3. The small electric sedan goes upmarket, without moving its price.

No, Tesla has not changed its strategy. The Californian manufacturer still refuses to carry out annual and vintage updates of its various models. There will therefore be no 2021 version of Model 3, but always changes per key. Unlike the majority of traditional manufacturers who proceed through technical and aesthetic updates in what is commonly referred to as a “restyling”, Tesla has a much more flexible and haphazard evolution schedule.

Perpetual evolution

For a Model S or a Model Y, several marginal changes can be made during the year. In fact, a new Model 3 owner can pick up a slightly different vehicle than someone who bought theirs two weeks earlier. In other words, on the hardware and aesthetic aspect, Tesla takes a different approach to its software considerations. Indeed, for the updates of the OS or the Autopilot, which can have consequences on the performance of the vehicle, all the owners are concerned.

If the question of a “new version” arises, it is because Tesla has unveiled the latest version of its electric sedan and it is full of new features, both aesthetic and technical. It is therefore improper to talk about a 2021 Model 3, but it is more than advisable to go and see what has changed. That’s what we did.