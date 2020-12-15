Thanks to Performance mode, playing Fortnite on an old PC will become much easier

As of today, the PC version of Fortnite will offer a new setting option to better run on somewhat dated configurations.

The first test phase of Fortnite’s Performance mode kicks in. Available in Alpha mode in the graphics menu, this option should be able to allow the game to run more easily on aging PCs or laptops. Machines which, however, continue to perform daily tasks without failing and which are therefore not yet good for breakage.

Let’s be clear: it is especially to allow players who do not have the means to change PC often to access their game that the studio has started this mode. It is also only accessible in game modes Battle royale and Creation mode, those who made the game so successful.

More frames per second and less disk space required

Depending on the machine on which it is running, either it requires less the processor and the graphics card (integrated controller or dedicated GPU) to run the game, or it helps ensure a much more stable frame rate per second on more stable PCs. powerful, but already running the game in the lowest level of detail possible.

As the screenshot below shows, Epic gives two sample setups with results from internal testing. Without Performance Mode, they cannot exceed 30 frames per second. Once the option is activated, up to 61 images per second are displayed on an integrated Intel controller of an 8th generation Core (end of 2017), which is also low consumption, in one case; and on an entry-level and very dated AMD card in the second.

Finally, the Performance Mode also allows you to uninstall the high definition texture packs that are normally downloaded with the game. This allows you to save a good ten GB on an already full hard drive or a 64 or 128 GB SSD. It is always appreciable.

Source: Epic US