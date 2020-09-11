The 10 best romantic comedies available on Netflix

Listing the best romantic comedies in cinema is as pretentious as composing any individual list. Summarize the best available from a service provider streaming (as Netflix is) helps, but it is still an ambition that will never have a 100% happy ending. And there is an especially influential reason when trying to list films in this way: identification. When it comes to novels, everything takes on other proportions and it becomes much more personal and, at times, non-transferable.

With that in mind, the idea of ​​our movie lists is usually to indicate. Without the slightest intention of creating an exact, definitive list or anything like that, the films cited and briefly reviewed below serve as indications for those who have not watched them or for those who would like to watch them again. It may be obvious that, within the Netflix catalog, others are found as good, but, as said, this will depend on subjective issues such as identification.

Without further delay and within this approach without absolute truths, we go to the list prepared by Canaltech of the top 10 romantic comedy movies available on Netflix:

Dylan (Justin Timberlake) and Jamie (Mila Kunis) have a solid friendship and, from there, decide to move to another level of relationship without making a commitment beyond friendship. It turns out that the addition of sex to the spice ends up leading to some complications and these are treated with a spontaneous sensitivity by director Will Gluck (of Pedro Coelho and Pedro Coelho 2: The Fugitive).