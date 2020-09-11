The 10 best romantic comedies available on Netflix

Listing the best romantic comedies in cinema is as pretentious as composing any individual list. Summarize the best available from a service provider streaming (as Netflix is) helps, but it is still an ambition that will never have a 100% happy ending. And there is an especially influential reason when trying to list films in this way: identification. When it comes to novels, everything takes on other proportions and it becomes much more personal and, at times, non-transferable.
With that in mind, the idea of our movie lists is usually to indicate. Without the slightest intention of creating an exact, definitive list or anything like that, the films cited and briefly reviewed below serve as indications for those who have not watched them or for those who would like to watch them again. It may be obvious that, within the Netflix catalog, others are found as good, but, as said, this will depend on subjective issues such as identification.
Without further delay and within this approach without absolute truths, we go to the list prepared by Canaltech of the top 10 romantic comedy movies available on Netflix:
Dylan (Justin Timberlake) and Jamie (Mila Kunis) have a solid friendship and, from there, decide to move to another level of relationship without making a commitment beyond friendship. It turns out that the addition of sex to the spice ends up leading to some complications and these are treated with a spontaneous sensitivity by director Will Gluck (of Pedro Coelho and Pedro Coelho 2: The Fugitive).
When an apparently incorrigible sexist wakes up in a world dominated by women, he begins to taste his own poison, even when he comes into conflict with a prestigious writer. I’m not an easy man it is co-written and directed by actress Eléonore Pourriat and brings a curious look at power relations and the differences imposed on the sexes.
Tim Story, director of Fantastic Four from 2005, he easily builds a film that manages to bring about the war of the sexes in a light, fun and, at the same time, forceful way. The story follows protagonists who have a book that helps them understand the male mind as a secret weapon, and in the meantime, their partners even realize what controlling a relationship means.
Darling among nine out of 10 teenagers and also very well regarded by those who have reached adulthood, Diary of a passion is, on the premise, a land version of Titanic (by James Cameron, 1997): a poor but passionate boy falls in love with a rich young woman. From this passion, a sense of freedom and adventure arises, but the social differences are much more complex than they imagined …
My Eternal Maybe is director Nahnatchka Khan’s debut film and is already above average in sensitivity. In the story, while everyone seems to believe that Sasha (Ali Wong) and Marcus (Randall Park) would definitely be together, the couple begins to reflect on everything and to include maybe in the relationship. It is one of the most genuinely deep and layered films on the list.
As much as love may be violent, especially for someone in training, it is also the guide to the most expressive stories. You can’t imagine it shows how important little things can be in our lives and that love is independent of anything and, at times, does not even need to be physical. Love is an experience and director Alice Wu builds it in a unique way.
It must be the most unusual film on the list, but it is a way to indicate a film outside the best known circuit. Bhagra Paa Le is an Indian production that brings the story of a dancer who is preparing for an international competition … against a rival who can change her life. It’s fun, it’s different, it’s even a little longer than the most commercial films of the genre (it’s two hours and 11 minutes long) and it can be very worthwhile.
Bollywood is a very unique industry. The cinema there has an extravagance unlike any other place, from form to style, everything is very characteristic of Indian pop cinema. In When Love Appears, this more eccentric potency is contained and, perhaps, more transparent in the performances. In the story, Anjali (Kajol), during her college years, was in love with her best friend, Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), but he only had eyes for Tina (Rani Mukerji). Commenting more than that can ruin the experience … Anyway, it is good to warn: When Love Comes is a 1998 film with a duration well over Bhangra Paa Le (which is already expanded in the face of Hollywood molds of the genre), with its two hours and 57 minutes.
Director of one of the films cults most celebrated in the 1980s (An American Werewolf in London), John Landis manages to impose a rhythm on an apparently silly and cliché story like few others. Here, in this classic of the genre released in 1988, an extremely spoiled African prince played by Eddie Murphy travels to Queens, New York, in disguise … all to find a wife that he can respect for his intelligence and will.
With an easy and loose laugh, this African film, coming from Zimbabwe, is one of the productions that most deserve to be highlighted in the Netflix catalog. In it, a mother enrolls in a reality show culinary to have a chance to change your child’s life. With great care and strength for what she does, she, played by the award-winning Tendaiishe Chitima, seems to be a most beautiful metaphor about what we do for love. The award-winning film was the big winner of Zimbabwe’s National Arts Merit Awards.
