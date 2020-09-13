The 10 most pirated films of the week (13/09/2020)

In recent months, those who follow the ranking of the 10 most pirated films of the week have seen at least one unpublished film make the list. Interestingly, for the first time in a long time, this movement has not been repeated in the past week. With cinemas slowly reopening their doors in some parts of the world, the trend is that launches on streaming platforms and video on demand will lose a little of strength from now on. The side effect of this is a list without news, but it still reflects the public’s preference for what is happening on the main torrent trackers on the internet.

Thus, what is most striking about today’s listing is the steep drop in I’m thinking of ending it all from third to tenth place. Perhaps this is related to the complexity of the film, the trademark of director Charlie Kaufman. In the reverse way, Zombie Invasion 2: Peninsula rose from seventh place to the podium. Even though it is not a film as good as its predecessor, everything indicates that the franchise’s name has a huge weight for the public. Okay, he’s not in the first place in the ranking, but he’s very close. By the way, can you guess who got the most pirated movie crown of the week?

To find out, check out the list of the 10 most pirated films of the week that Canaltech prepared exclusively for you right after.

10. I am thinking of ending everything