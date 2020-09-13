The 10 most pirated films of the week (13/09/2020)

In recent months, those who follow the ranking of the 10 most pirated films of the week have seen at least one unpublished film make the list. Interestingly, for the first time in a long time, this movement has not been repeated in the past week. With cinemas slowly reopening their doors in some parts of the world, the trend is that launches on streaming platforms and video on demand will lose a little of strength from now on. The side effect of this is a list without news, but it still reflects the public’s preference for what is happening on the main torrent trackers on the internet.
Thus, what is most striking about today’s listing is the steep drop in I’m thinking of ending it all from third to tenth place. Perhaps this is related to the complexity of the film, the trademark of director Charlie Kaufman. In the reverse way, Zombie Invasion 2: Peninsula rose from seventh place to the podium. Even though it is not a film as good as its predecessor, everything indicates that the franchise’s name has a huge weight for the public. Okay, he’s not in the first place in the ranking, but he’s very close. By the way, can you guess who got the most pirated movie crown of the week?
To find out, check out the list of the 10 most pirated films of the week that Canaltech prepared exclusively for you right after.
10. I am thinking of ending everything
Directed by Charlie Kaufman, the film has everything to tie people’s heads together. The plot follows a young woman who goes on a trip with her boyfriend to meet his parents on a remote farm. What she didn’t realize was that a hitch would turn the trip into a terrible journey with a lot of tension and towards psychological fragility.
9. Hard Kill
Bruce Willis is Donovan Chalmers, a technology billionaire who hires a team of mercenaries to protect an important technological component. The problem is that the security expert who starts working for him finds himself in a confrontation with an old enemy, putting Chalmers’ daughter at risk in the middle of a scheme involving terrorists interested in the artifact. Now everyone will have to run out of time to protect save and protect not only the girl, but also the fate of the human race.
8. #Alive
Considered the first post-pandemic blockbuster to open in theaters, South Korean terror #Alive takes place in a city infected by a mysterious virus that caused an uncontrolled case. People struggle to stay alive, but it seems that everyone is doomed to one fate: to die eaten by the infected and turn into zombies. In this apocalyptic scenario, two residents of a condominium are among the few who remain alive, spending their days without access to the data network, Wi-Fi, phone calls or any contact with outsiders. But when they discover each other’s existence, they risk everything to get together and stay alive.
7. Power
Have you ever thought if you could take a pill that gives you superpowers for a few minutes? That’s the premise of Power, Netflix’s newest bet in the world of superheroes. The plot revolves around a mysterious drug that begins to take to the streets of New Orleans and has the ability to give those who ingest it random powers for five minutes. Away from the control of the authorities, the novelty, of course, causes a series of problems. It is up to ex-soldier Art, played by Jamie Foxx, to trace the origin of the pill.
Read too: Criticism | Project Power has good action scenes, but it brings more of the same
6. The Owners
A group of friends plans to steal a house that appears to have been empty for years and which, it seems, has a safe full of money. But it’s all about appearance and the simple plan ends up out of control when the elderly couple who own the place arrive and throw the criminals into a nightmare that is difficult to break free.
5. Bill & Ted: Face the Music
Closing of the Bill & Ted trilogy, the film shows the title characters as middle-aged parents who have not yet given up on their dream of getting a song on the hit charts to fulfill what they are destined for: during a time travel, it was said that they would save the universe with this creation. Will it now?
4. At War with Grandpa
One of Diamond Films’ bets to attract children back to the cinema with their family, Em Guerra com o Vôpa brings Robert de Niro playing a grandfather who has just become a widower and moves in with his daughter (Uma Thurman). There, he occupies the grandson’s room, who is forced to sleep in the attic. Dissatisfied with this, the boy declares war against his grandpa and begins to devise crazy plans with the help of friends so that his grandfather surrenders and goes to sleep in the living room. What he did not expect was revenge.
3. Ava
Ava is a professional assassin who has worked for years with an organization specializing in covert and illegal operations for the government. On a daily basis, she travels around the world to make executions in a subtle and objective way, until one day a mission is out of her control and she is forced to fight for her own survival.
2. Zombie Invasion 2: Peninsula
One of the most anticipated films of 2020 has met its schedule and opened in theaters in South Korea – and, of course, has already been pirated. Zombie Invasion 2: Peninsula has a broader and more epic history than its predecessor, in a country now completely devastated by a mysterious virus that has turned people into zombies. The few survivors left now struggle desperately to escape the abandoned peninsula.
1. Mulan
Hua Mulan is the witty and determined eldest daughter of an honorable warrior, who is no longer in her prime. Even so, when the Emperor of China issues a decree and determines that one man from each family serves in the imperial army, he must present himself. But Mulan decides to take his father’s place and assume Hua Jun’s identity, disguising himself as a man to fight the invaders who are attacking his nation and prove that he is also a great warrior.
