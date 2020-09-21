The 10 most pirated films of the week (20/09/2020)

We are saying goodbye to the weekend and, as usual, it is time to analyze all the movement that took place in the depths of the internet and what were the 10 most pirated films of the last days.

If in the last list we only saw the rise and fall of titles known to the public, largely due to the reopening of cinemas in some parts of the world, in this we have already seen the appearance of four new films. Launched on demand video and streaming platforms, these productions are an easy target for pirates and are quickly made available on torrent trackers for illegal downloading.

Of the four novelties, two are also available in the Netflix catalog: an animation for the whole family and a “gothic drama” with a stellar cast and well known by those who are superhero fans. The other two are a suspense from the same producers of Run! and We and a dramatic thriller starring Alexandra Daddario.

The most curious thing is that none of these films reached the highest place on the podium. In fact, can you guess who won the most pirated film title of the week? Tip: he’s been around for some time.

Check out the complete list of the 10 most pirated films of the week that Canaltech raised exclusively for you.

10. Greyhound – At Mira do Enimigo