The 10 most pirated movies of the week

Every week, torrentfreak publishes the list of the most searched movies and downloaded by users of torrent sites. So this week, a new List was disclosed, that although it does not bring many releases, still has some news.

Leading the rankings this time is the film “Rescue” starring actor Chris Hemsworth, which was recently released on Netflix and tells the story of the character Tyler Rake, a former operator of the SASR (Australian Army Special Forces Regiment) who became a mercenary. Check out the full list of this week’s most pirated movies below.

1. Rescue

2. Fantasy Island

3rd Bloodshot

4. Bad Boys Forever

5th Arkansas

6. Mary and John – The Witches’ Tale

7. Crime Tycoons

8th Trolls 2

9. Sonic: The Movie

10th IP Man 4