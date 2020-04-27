Home Technology news The 10 most pirated movies of the week
Technologynews

The 10 most pirated movies of the week

By kenyan

Find out which movies were most searched by users of torrent sites

Every week, torrentfreak publishes the list of the most searched movies and downloaded by users of torrent sites. So this week, a new List was disclosed, that although it does not bring many releases, still has some news.

Leading the rankings this time is the film “Rescue” starring actor Chris Hemsworth, which was recently released on Netflix and tells the story of the character Tyler Rake, a former operator of the SASR (Australian Army Special Forces Regiment) who became a mercenary. Check out the full list of this week’s most pirated movies below.

1. Rescue

2. Fantasy Island

3rd Bloodshot

4. Bad Boys Forever

5th Arkansas

6. Mary and John – The Witches’ Tale

7. Crime Tycoons

8th Trolls 2

9. Sonic: The Movie

10th IP Man 4

Previous article70, 000 health professionals apply for 5, 500 health posts amid Covid-19 war

RELATED ARTICLES

news

Your new Huawei won’t have Google’s system against the coronavirus

kenyan -
Although it might be obvious, the truth is that until now we had not had an official confirmation that would confirm the fact that...
Read more
news

Messenger with group conversations for 50 people

kenyan -
Facebook has announced an update to its popular instant messaging service, which allows you to conduct a video conference with up to 50 participants. The...
Read more
news

Lenovo patents a mobile phone with a notch out

kenyan -
Major smartphone manufacturers tend to have a lot of patents on future terminals, although some of them do not finish seeing the light; and...
Read more
15,569FansLike
3,449FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

70, 000 health professionals apply for 5, 500 health posts amid Covid-19 war

Health Stanley Kasee -
As the government sought ways to fight the spread of Covid-19 in the country, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed the Ministry of Health to hire...
Read more

Man threatens to jump from KU’s referral hospital quarantine center

News Laiza Maketso -
On Monday, April 27, an unidentified man threatened to jump to death from Kenyatta University's referral hospital quarantine center. A person isolated at the facility...
Read more

This is why Senegal has recorded the least number of coronavirus deaths

Health Connie Mukenyi -
The coronavirus pandemic has rocked the world over causing massive panic in countries. While so many nations are feeling the effects of the epidemic,...
Read more

Health CS enforces tough rules after some eateries get permission to re-open

News Laiza Maketso -
Kenyans around the country received the news that some hotels would re-open with much enthusiasm. During a meeting at Afya House, the Health Cabinet Secretary...
Read more

You qualify to be his mom, pamper him – Akothee advice to Bahati’s wife Diana Marua

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Controversial singer Ester Akoth widely known as Akothee has penned down a bold message to gospel singer Bahati’s wife Diana Marua after he was...
Read more

I wanted to marry Tanasha Donna 100% – Diamond Platnumz speaks for the first time since their break up

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Diamond Platnumz has for the first time spoken about his break up with his former girlfriend and third baby mama Tanasha Donna claiming that...
Read more

Mombasa County to pay expenses incurred by those in quarantine for Covid-19

County News Erick Flavour -
The Mombasa County government will settle all the costs incurred by people in quarantine over Coronavirus in Mombasa, the County Health Executive Hazel Koitaba...
Read more

Protective hairstyles to wear as you stay at home

Lifestyle Pat Kay -
Love your mane is one of the most used slogans by black women in appreciating their nappy curls and natural hair. Beautiful hair is...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke