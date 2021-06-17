The 5 best games presented at E3 2021 for mobile

During one of the most important events for video games of the year, viewers were able to get a glimpse of what companies promise for the future of mobile gaming. THE Square Enix led with several ads, but other studios promise interesting productions for the small screens.

Tumble Time – Return Digital

In a fun trailer the studio presented a game, without presenting gameplay, which satirizes the way many games monetize their productions. THE Return Digital is known for delivering beautiful mobile games like Reigns and Gris, and showed off many projects during the conference focusing on the fun video games bring. From history we can expect another good delivery from the studio, and by embracing the satire of monetization through ads we can have something that goes beyond a “cute” game. The flea was behind the ear and still in 2021 it can be checked on Android or iOS and pre-registration can be done through the official website of Devolver.

Nier Re[in]carnation

Being part of the same universe of Nier, the game featuring by Square Enix during the festival, which will reach cell phones, it will be a hack and slash. The studio is already known for other well-known titles and what was presented on its official channels show a very fluid combat keeping the trademark of the series. For fans of the game’s artistic style, it seems to be another quality production. Nier Re[in]carnation will be available for Android and iOS.

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier

The phrase “if you can’t with them, join them” applies here. the gender of Battle Royale dominated the gaming market with staggering numbers and opening up interesting possibilities and the Square Enix wants to invest in the area bringing their own game in style, with the artistic concept and gameplay of the Final Fantasy series. The game still doesn’t have a release date and is available for pre-registration on Android, but until the publication of the article it wasn’t on the App Store.

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows

A new threat jeopardizes world stability, this time without the iconic Agent 47. With multiple characters, each containing unique special abilities, the game is a free continuation of the Hitman Sniper game, building on the structured gameplay of its predecessor and featuring new features that bring refreshment to the series. The game can be found on Android, but it’s not yet available on iOS.

Final Fantasy Pixel

The acronym “FF” may represent something else for the new generation, but many were marked by the series Final Fantasy. The importance of Japanese productions is huge, but many of their games are old and people who are now coming to this new art form have not had the opportunity to know. Final Fantasy Pixel it will be a collection covering the first to the sixth title of the series. No release date yet, but will be available for iOS or Android.