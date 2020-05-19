Home Technology news The best apps to calculate BMI with your phone
The best apps to calculate BMI with your phone

By kenyan

Your phone can be a great ally in calculating body mass index and help you achieve optimal weight. Check out what are the best apps for this task

To know if you are healthy or within the ideal weight, many people end up doing the calculation of the body mass index, or BMI. The process to do so is quite simple and only requires that you know your height and weight.

Still, despite being simple, your mobile with the can be an important ally to accomplish you accomplish this and track your progress in the fight against the balance. So to help you, the Digital Look separated the best apps for you to calculate and track your BMI with Android, plus list a good option for those who have iPhone.

BMI Calculator

The IMC Calculator app is one of the simplest options on our list, but its great advantage is to get right to the point without confusing users with a complex interface. So, right on your home screen, just enter your weight and height to check the table how is your body mass index.

Playback

Weight Monitor and BMI Calculation

Those who are already more focused on performing a diet may find this app a very interesting option. In addition to being able to calculate your BMI on it, the program provides a useful function for you to track your progress and know how much you have lost or gained weight in a given period.

Body Mass Index (BMI) and Ideal Weight

If you are looking for a tool that can go a little beyond BMI, this program is also able to make other important calculations referring to items such as fat percentage, metabolic rate, water intake rate and others. Not only that, this app also has support for different profiles, so it can be used by more than one person.

Reproduction

Ideal Weight

This app with a very suggestive name is another simple option in our list, but it has elegant and well organized interface. In addition to calculating BMI, this program provides a report of how your weight has changed, which can be filtered by month, quarter, or year.

Playback

BMI calculator. Ideal Weight

The last option in our list brings an application that in addition to performing the calculation of BMI, also has an option to know how much a physical activity may have impacted or not in your progress. In addition to this differential, the program also has a fat percentage calculator adapted correctly for men and women.

Playback

BMI Calculator – iPhone

This app for the iOS system is much like the first option on our list for Android, but besides being from another developer and calculating BMI, it also keeps its weight history with simple understanding reports.

Playback

Ready! Now, you already know the main options for calculating BMI using your mobile phone.

