The best domino games for Android and iPhone

With possible Chinese origin, dominoes conquered the world and everyone somehow had contact with the game. I, for example, remember watching people play at family gatherings and the joy that came with winning doubles.

As time goes by, everything adapts and today it is possible to play without even needing the physical game at home, thanks to the device that we carry all the time. It’s time to compete, call your friends and have fun with this historic game, now virtual.

domino game

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Android, iOS Price: free (internal purchases optional)

free (internal purchases optional) Size: about 160 MB for Android and 220 for iOS (version 5.7 for Android and 5.6 for iOS)

This version of Jogatina has several modalities of dominoes and an active community, with little waiting time to find matches online and if any player who is playing with you leaves, a robot takes its place. For players who want a less competitive experience, or regain experience after years without practice, there is the offline mode, which allows you to play against AI.

The game, just like the real one, works in turns, but players must complete their move within the allotted time, otherwise the system itself plays a piece for you. It is possible to choose between two or four players in each mode and try to finish your pieces as quickly as possible, leaving the opponent with the greatest number of pieces that add up in points for the winner. Whoever reaches a hundred first wins.

The game still has a chat where you can chat freely with the other players at the table. Behave yourself using it, okay?

classic dominoes

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Android, iOS Price: free

free Size: about 170 MB for both platforms (version 1.4)

This version of Loop Games features a focus on customization and relaxation. There’s even little music in the background, those good for meditation, you know? Joking aside, the game uses its simplicity to give the player a less competitive experience.

Communication is made very clearly about what is possible to do, drawing the player’s attention to the pieces that can be used during their round. The objective is the same as in the original game, to finish the game as quickly as possible while paying attention to the opponent’s moves and to leave him with as many pieces as possible.

Another interesting feature of the game is the possibility to continue the game later, as the progress is automatically saved by the game being offline. Even though it is a solo experience, there is an internal leadership system that shows the best placed players in the country and in the world.

Dominoes Online

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Android, iOS Price: free (internal purchases optional)

free (internal purchases optional) Size: about 160 MB for both platforms (version 106.1)

Even with an offline mode, this version of Mega Games has a strong focus on online competition, featuring a daily, weekly, monthly and even annual ranking of the players who stood out during the matches.

To enter a game you need to use the game currency, which you can get through various daily challenges, and choose which mode interests you most at the time. Within each mode you can choose between training, playing with a robot, two ranked categories, one worth points only and the other worth game credit. You can also enter tournament mode to compete for the trophy and, if your friends have it, an online mode between you.

The game makes it possible to change the screen orientation to suit the preference of each, in addition to a series of other modifications to run on mobile phones with more or less power.

Which game of dominoes are you like? Tell us.