The Boys | Showrunner plans at least five seasons for the series

With the second season of The Boys already consumed and with even greater success than the first, fans must be asking: what will be the future of the series? Well, for Amazon Prime Video showrunner Eric Kripke, the idea is that it will last at least three more seasons.

During a question and answer session with fans on Twitter, Kripke answered many questions about the making of The Boys and what will happen next in the series. A fan asked how long he thinks the show will last, but in one of the responses, he said the idea is for the series to stay on the air for at least five seasons, that is, another three years at least.

In view of the great successes of TV, such as Supernatural, which lasted 15 seasons, and Breaking Bad, which lasted only five (the last of which was divided into two parts), only even a sudden change of plans or audience can prevent the showrunner from “delivering” what he promised.

Amid the responses, Kripke repeatedly expressed how good it was to work with Amazon, and they are very happy with the result of the series, which already has another renewed season. Although no release date has been set for the new season, the current plan is for production to begin in early 2021.

Source: ScreenRant