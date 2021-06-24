The Boys Unveils Three New Characters for Season Three

With the promise of offering even more crazy and violent moments, the third season of the boys continues its production and dissemination process. This Wednesday (23), Entertainment Weekly revealed that Supersonic, Gunpowder and Blue Hawk will be some of the new heroes we’ll see in the chapters available on Amazon Prime.

Miles Gaston Villanueva (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders) will give life to Supersonic, which is rumored to be Starlight’s former boyfriend (Erian Moriarty) who may have powers related to the use of speed or sonic powers (like the X-Men’s Banshee). Nick Wechsler (revenge) will give life to Blue Hawk, whose details still remain a mystery.

Okay, maybe having some more supes around won’t be so bad https://t.co/N9kT2ysK72 — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) June 23, 2021

Finally, it will be up to Sean Patrick Flannery (The Boondock Saints) play Gunpowder, the team’s most controversial character. Although the Entertainment Weekly report claims that the new heroes are original creations of the series, there is a character of the same name in the comics who is part of the Teenage Kix group and acts as a parody of Judge Dredd — and who has even appeared briefly in the series. giving an interview to a television network.

So, it will be necessary for Amazon to release more information to know if this is really a unique character who shares the name of Gunpowder, or if he is inspired by the version seen in the comics. The footage from the third season of the boys were started in February this year, but their debut is still undefined.

According to showrunner Erick Kripke, the new episodes will have even more insane scenes than we’ve seen in previous seasons. The new series arc features Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) and promises to adapt herogasm, one of the most controversial comic book sagas written by Garth Ennis and illustrated by Darick Robertson.