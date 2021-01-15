The CNIL demands the end of the use of drones with cameras by the police

After the Council of State, the Cnil reminds the Ministry of the Interior to order: it does not have the right to use drones equipped with cameras for surveillance purposes. However, the law on “comprehensive security “, should eventually offer this possibility to the authorities.

The personal data gendarme has ordered the police to stop ” without delay “ any drone flight equipped with cameras until a normative framework is put in place, the CNIL said in a press release on Thursday.

The Council of State, the highest administrative court, had already ordered in December to stop the use of drones to monitor demonstrations and recommended to develop a legal framework for the use of these devices.

#Sanction 🔴ℹ The CNIL sanctions the Ministry of the Interior for having unlawfully used drones equipped with cameras. It enjoins the ministry to cease all drone flights until a regulatory framework authorizes it 👉 https://t.co/VAgj1xG4Ai pic.twitter.com/ovTXERothF – CNIL (@CNIL) January 14, 2021

This time, at the end of a control procedure initiated in May 2020, the restricted formation of the CNIL, which cannot pronounce fines against the State, “Called to order the Ministry of the Interior for having carried out the flights of drones equipped with cameras outside any legal framework”.

The Commission ” asks the ministry to cease all drone flights until a regulatory framework authorizes such processing of personal data or until a technical system preventing any identification of persons is implemented ”.

A practice soon to be regulated by law

In a press release, the ministry ” takes note of this decision, the terms of which it will respect “. He also underlines that article 22 of the text on “global security “, which will be examined by the Senate in March, provides for such a device.

This text provides for authorizing the use of drones during demonstrations ” when the circumstances give rise to fear of serious disturbances to public order ” and has been the subject of strong criticism from associations for the defense of freedoms.

The ministry more generally uses this type of drones for ” verify compliance with containment measures, for monitoring events, for judicial police missions or even for monitoring urban rodeos ”.

During an inspection, the CNIL found that the people filmed were likely to be identified, which, under the Data Protection Act, must be provided for by a legislative or regulatory text and require an impact study.

” The public was also not informed about the use of drones as it should have been ”, added the commission, and the mechanism of blurring of the faces set up in a second step ” does not necessarily prevent the identification of persons as soon as the services of the Ministry of the Interior are able to deactivate (it) “.