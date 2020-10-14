The Crown | Princess Diana is featured in the 4th season trailer; watch

The Crown, one of Netflix’s biggest hits from both the general public and the critics, has just won a new trailer to warm fans for the fourth season. Scheduled to debut on November 15, Princess Diana by Emma Corrin is the highlight of the preview. Watch above.

As previously announced, the new episodes will take a small time jump, with events starting in the 1980s, while the previous chapters took place between the late 1950s and the 1970s. Netflix had already released some photos showing the first appearances of Diana, even wearing her historic wedding dress, now fans are just counting down from watching the “fairy tale” with Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) portrayed on the screen.

Gillian Anderson will play Margaret Thatcher in the new season The Crown (Image: Disclosure / Netflix)

“Here is the material from which fairy tales are made”, announces the narrator of the trailer under the ticking of a clock in the background. It is known that the marriage between Charles and Diana ended tragically, and it seems that the new season will show all the details of the real drama.

In addition, the preview of The Crown briefly shows a look at the tormented Princess Margaret (Helena Bonham Carter) and introduces Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), the first woman to become Prime Minister of England in the early 1980s, to the series.

Apparently, the royal family will also face death at some point in the new part of history. There is still time to marathon the first three seasons before the new episodes hit Netflix. The Crown is available in the streaming platform catalog.