The Division’s battle royale? Ubisoft announces the free version Heartland

Ubisoft will expand the franchise The Division, but in a different way than we are used to. In a statement sent to the international press, the French publisher announced the arrival of Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland, a free game that will take place within the already known universe of the series, which had two titles released in 2016 and 2019.

Still no official release date, The Division: Heartland did not get any more details in this ad, but, according to Ubisoft, it will be a game that will show a new perspective on the world of the franchise, but without the need for the player to have tried the previous titles, which are sequential.

In the same ad, Ubisoft ended up revealing the franchise’s timeline The Divisionpositioning Heartland right after the extra content of The Division 2, “Warlords of New York”. In this same trajectory, we will have a film and series of the title.

In the field of gameplay, the suspicion of some analysts is that The Division: Heartland be the first really relevant battle royale experience from Ubisoft, since the format in which the game will be marketed is very similar to titles like Fortnite and Apex Legends, despite the “tone” of The Division be more serious and realistic.

Ubisoft also revealed that it works on a game of The Division for mobile devices, but without revealing any details. It is worth remembering that the company has already had titles from its major franchises on smartphones, such as Assassin’s Creed and Rayman.

Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland will be released for consoles and PC between 2021 and 2022.