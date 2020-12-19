The Epic Games Store integrates Spotify, a first step towards becoming a generalist app store

Until now dedicated to the distribution of video games, the Epic Games Store integrates for the first time an application from another domain, Spotify. Thus marking a desire to go beyond the video game world.

In the midst of a legal war against Apple’s distribution costs, the online store Epic Games Store now includes Spotify. The music application which can already be downloaded in most “stores” is thus the first non-video game program distributed by Epic.

The Epic Games Store now stores more than games! https://t.co/RRvivqimsx – Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) December 17, 2020

The desire to move from a simple game distributor to a true alternative store is felt in the message of the company’s CEO, Tim Sweeney, who posted on Twitter that “ The Epic Games Store now contains more than games “. What to change the name in Epic Store?

Faced with a distribution industry controlled by Google and Apple (and Valve for video games), Epic stood out by lowering commissions from 30% for the competition to just 12%. The advantage of an online store different from the classic stores of the two mobile giants is obviously the possibility, for users, of being able to change terminal without having to buy programs and games.

Source : The Verge