The King of Fighters 15 confirms classic fighter Yuri Sakazaki

Yuri Sakazaki is the newest fighter confirmed for The King of Fighters 15. The classic character of the series, and also of the games Art of Fighting, returns with its traditional strokes and with few changes in the look.

It has not been said which team Yuri Sakazaki will be in, but there are always the two most traditional possibilities in terms of KOF: Art of Fighting team or team of fighters. This must be confirmed later.

In the first revealed trailer we see some of his moves, like Haoh Sho Ko Ken, a kind of “giant Hadouken”.

Check out:

Fighters already announced

Yuri joins other fighters and fighters who are already in the game, according to past trailers. The list so far is this:

Yuri Sakazaki

Shun’Ei (Hero Team)

Meitenkun (Hero Team)

Benimaru Nikaido (Hero Team)

Kyo Kusanagi (Sacred Treasures Team)

Iori Yagami (Sacred Treasures Team)

Chizuru Kagura (Sacred Treasures Team)

Hero Team and Sacred Treasures Team scenarios are confirmed. Other stages that make up the game are KOF Stadium, South Town Sound Beach and Pao Pao Café.

The King of Fighters 15 should follow the classic formula of the series, but with news not only in the cast. SNK’s slogan is “shatter all expectations”, so expect more unexpected information in the coming weeks.