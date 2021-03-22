The largest asteroid that passed us in 2021 was photographed at 2 million km

Yesterday afternoon (21), the asteroid (231937) 2001 FO32 reached its closest point to Earth, passing an approximate distance of 2 million km – the equivalent of five times the distance from our planet to the Moon. Although classified as potentially dangerous, the object presented no real risk. The Virtual Telescope Project, which had already captured the celestial body on the 11th, now registered the asteroid when it was already moving away, about 2.5 million km away from here.

Near-Earth Objects (NEO) are classified as any object that, in its perihelion – the point of its orbit closest to the Sun -, passes a distance of less than 19.5 times the distance between Earth and Moon (7,500,000 km). The asteroid that passed by yesterday did not pose a threat, but it is worth the attention and monitoring of its path through the Solar System.

The 2001 FO32 asteroid approach image is the result of a single 120-second exposure, recorded remotely with the “Elena” telescope used in the Virtual Telescope Project. The astronomer responsible for the Bellatrix Astronomical Observatory project, Gianluca Masi, explains that the conditions at the time of registration were extreme. The asteroid was too low on the horizon and almost completely eclipsed by the observatory’s walls. “While the sky was getting clearer because of the morning twilight. But we were lucky and we were able to capture the asteroid in two images: here we share the best! ” Said Gian on the Virtual Telescope website.

The 2001 asteroid FO32, with an estimated diameter of 0.8 to 1.7 km, was discovered in March 2001 by NASA’s Lincoln Near-Earth Asteroid Research (LINEAR). The body is part of a group classified as Apollo, located close to Earth, and takes about 2.22 years to complete a loop around the Sun.