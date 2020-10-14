The Liberator | Netflix releases teaser for animated series about WWII

As a way to celebrate Veterans Day on November 11, Netflix will launch a new animated series set in World War II. The national holiday of the United States was declared in 1919 and since then it has the objective of paying homage to the citizens who have served or serve the country’s Armed Forces.

Entitled The Liberator, the production is an animated adaptation of the book written by Alex Kershaw, The Liberator: The 500-day Odyssey of a World War II soldier from the beaches of Sicily to the gates of Dachau, from 2012. The teaser was released by Netflix on Monday (12); check out the synopsis:

“The Liberator series tells the fascinating story of one of the most dramatic episodes of World War II: the odyssey of American army officer Felix Sparks and his infantry, who spent more than 500 days fighting to liberate Europe.”

The Liberator it will be divided into four parts and accompany a group of allied soldiers moving from Italy to Nazi Germany. The series is a production in Trioscope Enhanced Hybrid Animation, technology that combines CGI with filming in live-action. The series stars Bradley James (Merlin, iZombie), Martin Sensmeier (Seven Men and a Destiny), Jose Miguel Vasquez (Divergent), Ross Anderson (Killer Predators) and Billy Breed (Green Book). Grzegorz Jonkajtys takes the chair in his first career series while Alex Kershaw and Jeb Stuart (Hard to kill) sign the script.

The Liberator has its debut scheduled for November 11 on Netflix.

