The Lord of the Rings: Gollum arrives at the end of 2022

Developer Daedalic Entertainment revealed that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be released in late 2022, between September and December, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

The company also released a new trailer that shows, for the first time, the visuals of iconic characters in the franchise, such as Gandalf, Thranduil and Boca de Sauron, as well as some scenarios and gameplay scenes.

Check out the characters:

Watch the video

In the presentation, producer Harald Riegler points out that the game mixes elements of stealth and parkour, and that the developers sought to be “very faithful to the descriptions in the books” by JRR Tolkien. “You’ll find iconic characters and interesting personalities, less known to players, but still essential for the unfolding of events,” he says.

In The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, the player will control Gollum in search of his lost ring, while making decisions that can lead the character to the path of good or evil. Specific details about the game’s history have yet to be released — just the information that the game is set before the events of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.