Home Technology Tech news The Matrix 4 | Theories speculate how Neo may have returned...
TechnologyTech news

The Matrix 4 | Theories speculate how Neo may have returned as the protagonist

By kenyan

Attention! The text below may contain spoilers!

The trilogy Matrix it already had countless fans when it was finished in 2003 and the announcement of a fourth film so many years later left everyone curious. The biggest doubt, however, came with the announcement that Keanu Reeves would return to the franchise, since his character, Neo, had died in the third film.

Like The Matrix 4 is being recorded under great secrecy, we still don’t know much about what awaits us in the new film, let alone how the characters will return. Despite this, it is speculated that there are some possibilities of Reeves being the same Neo: he would need to have returned to the Matrix through the Prime Program attached to his DNA.

According to the Architect, creator of the Matrix, the Chosen One (The One), in this case Neo himself, is one of the humans who randomly receives the Integral Anomaly, the sum of all anomalies, which is precisely what allows the character to have powers over -humans within the Matrix. Anomalies are the set of humans who rejected the Matrix and who form the rebellion. The Chosen One, on the other hand, embarks on a messianic mission to save humanity.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss on the set of The Matrix 4 (Image: Playback / Warner Bros)

This revolt programmed by the system causes the chosen one to be taken to the Architect, who will give him two options: let the system crash, which leads to the end of humans, or save just 23 people. The end of the process leads to the sacrifice of the chosen one for the emergence of a new Matrix, now stable.

The Matrix Online, the game, confirmed what was already suspected in The Matrix Revolutions: after the events of the film, the Prime Program was not reinserted in the Matrix’s programming when it was restarted. Neo’s sacrifice, which came to end also the villainous agent Smith, placed him outside the Matrix with the other humans who had anomalies and were able to leave peacefully, which means that the new Matrix does not present anomalies and, therefore, also Neo.

One of the possibilities is that the truce, the peace between humans and machines, does not last long and that the machines themselves, by preventing humans from leaving the Matrix, generate new anomalies, forcing the Chosen to be inserted and, thus, bringing Neo back . The films also let us know that Neo is not the first Prime Program and that, each time, the program is linked to a different person. In addition, Neo was the Chosen One whose trajectory took him further, which is a threat to the system.

Image: Playback / Warner Bros

However, it is believed that before stabilizing the Matrix after Neo’s sacrifice, the Architect may have made adjustments that allow Neo to return and with facilitators that would increase the character’s power of change, enhancing the possibility of saving the machines. In another possibility, Matrix would develop the anomalies autonomously and link the Prime Program to Neo’s DNA.

Like The Matrix 4 it is directed by Lana Wachowski, who signs the script alongside Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell, it is difficult to imagine what solution was found to bring Neo back (and with John Wick hair and beard). The theories give some indication, but we will only be sure of what happened when the film opens on April 1, 2022 or, if we are lucky, perhaps some detail will emerge by then.

Source: CBR

Related news

Tech news

Disassembled Apple Watch Series 6 revealing bigger battery, Force Touch withdrawal and more

kenyan -
Apple held its Apple Event last week, in which it announced not only the new generation of iPads, but also two new smartwatches, the...
Read more
Tech news

Twitter photo algorithm is racist and not even the social network knows why

kenyan -
Some individuals disbelieve expert warnings about the ethical dangers of artificial intelligence - however, we now have very critical proof of how evil...
Read more
Tech news

CDC warns about transmission of COVID-19 over the air, but backs out

kenyan -
It is no secret that researchers are still seeking consensus on the action of the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) in the human body. ...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,775FansLike
3,541FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

iOS 14 has a release date confirmed by Apple

Tech news kenyan -
During the event held on the afternoon of Tuesday (15), Apple confirmed that the new versions of its operating systems for mobile devices...
Read more

Samsung and LG are sued by DivX for alleged breach of...

Tech news kenyan -
However, the latest news involving South Korean manufacturers may end the good momentum achieved by both. Samsung and LG have just been sued...
Read more

Agreement to make Coronavac vaccine available in SUS may happen on...

Tech news kenyan -
With the pandemic increasingly worrying, a light at the end of the tunnel has been the development of vaccine candidates who can help...
Read more

Spotify attacks Apple One launch and could lead antitrust case

Tech news kenyan -
During yesterday's event (15), Apple introduced the long-awaited "Apple One" service to the world. The novelty brings together all the subscriptions offered by...
Read more

Controversy! Chinese doctor says coronavirus was created in a laboratory

Tech news kenyan -
Earlier this week, a North American study stated that the hypothesis that a next pandemic could be caused by a virus created in...
Read more

Space tourism: Virgin Galactic to make new test flight in October

Tech news kenyan -
Virgin Galactic, a space tourism company, has already carried out some tests with the SpaceShipTwo vehicle in 2018 and 2019. Now, according to...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke