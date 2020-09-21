The Matrix 4 | Theories speculate how Neo may have returned as the protagonist

Attention! The text below may contain spoilers!

The trilogy Matrix it already had countless fans when it was finished in 2003 and the announcement of a fourth film so many years later left everyone curious. The biggest doubt, however, came with the announcement that Keanu Reeves would return to the franchise, since his character, Neo, had died in the third film.

Like The Matrix 4 is being recorded under great secrecy, we still don’t know much about what awaits us in the new film, let alone how the characters will return. Despite this, it is speculated that there are some possibilities of Reeves being the same Neo: he would need to have returned to the Matrix through the Prime Program attached to his DNA.

According to the Architect, creator of the Matrix, the Chosen One (The One), in this case Neo himself, is one of the humans who randomly receives the Integral Anomaly, the sum of all anomalies, which is precisely what allows the character to have powers over -humans within the Matrix. Anomalies are the set of humans who rejected the Matrix and who form the rebellion. The Chosen One, on the other hand, embarks on a messianic mission to save humanity.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss on the set of The Matrix 4 (Image: Playback / Warner Bros)

This revolt programmed by the system causes the chosen one to be taken to the Architect, who will give him two options: let the system crash, which leads to the end of humans, or save just 23 people. The end of the process leads to the sacrifice of the chosen one for the emergence of a new Matrix, now stable.

The Matrix Online, the game, confirmed what was already suspected in The Matrix Revolutions: after the events of the film, the Prime Program was not reinserted in the Matrix’s programming when it was restarted. Neo’s sacrifice, which came to end also the villainous agent Smith, placed him outside the Matrix with the other humans who had anomalies and were able to leave peacefully, which means that the new Matrix does not present anomalies and, therefore, also Neo.

One of the possibilities is that the truce, the peace between humans and machines, does not last long and that the machines themselves, by preventing humans from leaving the Matrix, generate new anomalies, forcing the Chosen to be inserted and, thus, bringing Neo back . The films also let us know that Neo is not the first Prime Program and that, each time, the program is linked to a different person. In addition, Neo was the Chosen One whose trajectory took him further, which is a threat to the system.

Image: Playback / Warner Bros

However, it is believed that before stabilizing the Matrix after Neo’s sacrifice, the Architect may have made adjustments that allow Neo to return and with facilitators that would increase the character’s power of change, enhancing the possibility of saving the machines. In another possibility, Matrix would develop the anomalies autonomously and link the Prime Program to Neo’s DNA.

Like The Matrix 4 it is directed by Lana Wachowski, who signs the script alongside Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell, it is difficult to imagine what solution was found to bring Neo back (and with John Wick hair and beard). The theories give some indication, but we will only be sure of what happened when the film opens on April 1, 2022 or, if we are lucky, perhaps some detail will emerge by then.

Source: CBR