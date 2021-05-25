The Milky Way would have formed slowly and smoothly, according to this new study

The Milky Way, the galaxy of which the Solar System is a part, is believed to have appeared more than 13 billion years ago, but exactly how this huge cosmic structure began to form is still a mystery. Some research indicates that, throughout its existence, our galaxy has absorbed smaller ones and thus fed its spiral arms – all through violent collisions. However, in a new study published in the Astrophyiscal Journal Letters, researchers indicate that the Milky Way would have evolved slowly and peacefully – contrary to what was previously thought – and this would be common to other spiral galaxies.

For astronomers, observing and analyzing the Milky Way is not such a simple task, as we are within it. Therefore, they search for similar galaxies that offer a context to fit the pieces of this puzzle. From the Very Large Telescope (VLT), which is part of the European Southern Observatory (ESO), located in Chile, researchers studied the spiral galaxy UGC 10738, located about 320 million light years from Earth .

Until then, thin and thick disks from the Milky Way were thought to have emerged from a violent collision with a smaller galaxy, but the new analysis revealed that UGC 10738 has similar disk structures. So, in addition to these disks being common in other spiral galaxies, their presence suggests that they are the product of a long and slow, but constant, evolutionary process. “Our observations indicate that the thin and thick disks of the Milky Way did not appear due to a gigantic mixture, but a kind of ‘standard’ path of formation and evolution of the galaxy,” explained co-author of the article, Nicholas Scott, who is researcher at the Australian ARC Center of Excellence for Sky Astrophysics in 3D (ASTRO 3D).

If the Milky Way’s discs formed from an unusual collision, these structures were not expected to be found in other galaxies. “This is an important step towards understanding how disk galaxies were grouped a long time ago. We know a lot about how the Milky Way formed, but there was always concern that the Milky Way was not a typical spiral galaxy,” he said. Ken Freeman, also co-author of the study and a professor at the National University of Australia.

The study revealed that the thick disks of UGC 10738 are made up of ancient stars, rich in helium and hydrogen, while thin disks are made of very young, metal-rich stars. Using the VLT’s Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE) spectrometer, the researchers estimated the metal proportion of the stars in the thin and thick disks. “They were practically the same as those in the Milky Way – ancient stars on the thick disk, younger stars on the thin disk. We are looking at a few other galaxies to be sure, but this is very strong evidence that the two galaxies evolved in the same way.” , pointed out the co-author of the research, Jesse Van Sande.

The researchers believe that studies on other spiral galaxies can be added to the modeling efforts of the Milky Way – both on its formation and its evolution. The article with more information about the new study was published in Astrophyiscal Journal Letters.