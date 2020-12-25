The news and releases of Apple TV + in January

Apple TV + is Apple’s answer to streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video and the like. The service does not yet have a large catalog like that of its competitors, but it invests heavily in original productions. Check out what’s new on Apple TV + in January 2021.

Apple TV + news and releases in January

The premieres of the month are marked by new seasons of service series.

Dickinson (Season 2) – January 8

The series created, directed and produced by Alena Smith and starring Hailee Steinfeld, who also acts as an executive producer. The series addresses discussions about gender and family standards of society, from the perspective of young poet Emily Dickinson.

On the premiere date, the first three episodes of the series will be released, while the rest will be released weekly. This strategy has already been used at another time and the company intends to repeat it in some content.

In this second season Emily Dickinson is taken from her private literary life and launched into the public eye, while feeling that the search for fame can be a dangerous game.

Servant (Season 2) – January 15th

The suspense series by M. Night Shyamalan, returns for its second season.

After a conclusion of the first season, following a more supernatural line, the series will continue with a dark future going against Leanne, after its return to the browstone and the revelation of its true nature.

The second season has 10 episodes and opens on January 15th, a Friday.

Servant tells the story of a grieving couple after a family tragedy. This creates an opening in your marriage and allows a mysterious force to enter.

Little America – January 17

Little America is an eight-episode series that tells the stories of various immigrants and their experiences in the United States in an anthology format.

There are all kinds of stories, which address various topics related to the identification of an immigrant with local cultural groups, through the search for acceptance in society, among other subjects.

The series mixes episodes with exciting elements and also some episodes with more fun approaches.

Losing Alice – January 21st

Losing Alice it is an exciting journey that uses resources such as “flashbacks” and “advances in time” to tell a complex narrative through the protagonist’s conscious and subconscious.

The series features Alice, a 48-year-old director who feels irrelevant after raising her children. After a brief encounter on a train, she finds herself obsessed with young screenwriter Sophie and eventually gives up her moral integrity to gain power, relevance and success.

The series addresses issues such as envy, guilt, fear of aging and complex relationships, from a female perspective.

Palmer – January 29

The film, starring singer and actor Justin Timberlake, tells the story of Eddie Palmer, a former football star, considered a hero in his small hometown, until he was convicted of a crime and spent 12 years in prison.

After returning to his hometown and moving in with his grandmother, Palmer is viewed with suspicion by the locals. Things get worse when Vivian, a neighbor of Palmer’s grandmother, disappears and leaves her eight-year-old son Sam behind.

Palmer starts to approach the boy and his teacher. An inspiring journey begins, but the ghosts of Palmer’s past can ruin everything.

Did you like the new Apple TV + content for January? Comment there for us.