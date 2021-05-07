The Office | Actress reveals who is the father of Jan’s baby

The Office ended in 2013, but it is still one of the most beloved series by sitcom fans. In 2020, the comedy was the second most watched series during the quarantine period according to a report by Nielsen, a data measurement company, which reported 1.23 billion minutes watched between March 9 and 15.

With so many people falling in love with the employees of the Dunder Mifflin office, fan theories increased and so did the questions, but now one of the main doubts of the public has finally been clarified: who is the father of Jan’s baby, anyway?

The news was given in the podcast Office Ladies (as reported by Mashable), a program whose episodes run for about an hour and are hosted by two stars of the show, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, who brought Pam Beesly and Angela Martin to life for nine seasons. Every week, the actresses get together to explore the episodes and tell details of each other’s backstage, and this time, the conversation focused on the episode. Goodbye, Toby – Part 2, 19th episode of season 4, in which Michael Scott discovers that his ex, Jan Levinson, is pregnant.

The identity of the baby’s father was one of the mysteries that the series did not clarify, even after its end. Now, almost ten years after showing the last episode, Kinsey revealed that he is former professional tennis player Andy Roddick, coincidentally a fan of The Office.

“In the script – and that wasn’t for the deleted scenes – Jan reveals whose sperm she bought from,” explained Kinsey to Fischer during the program. “Jan says, ‘You have to pay dearly, but it’s worth it. Now, here’s the best part. I have Andy Roddick’s sperm.’ Jan looks at Michael as if she expects him to be very impressed, and Michael says, ‘The tennis player?’ And Jan says, ‘Well, it’s a little bit more than that. He’s the sixth player in the world and has won four Grand Slams.’ “

Jenna Fischer seemed as surprised as any other listener and fan of the series with the revelation, since even today she did not know about the existence of the scene. Although in the series Jan confirms that she got pregnant while she was still dating Michael, she assures him that he was not the father, saying that she went to a sperm bank. Apparently, it wasn’t just any sperm bank.

Why Andy Roddick?

After making the big reveal in the last episode, Jenna Fischer decided to complement her colleague’s speech to explain what the former athlete’s relationship with the comedy series would be. “Andy Roddick was a friend of Rainn Wilson [que interpretou Dwight Schrute na série], he came to the set once, “he said.” I have to imagine that the reason they wrote him as Andy Roddick’s sperm was as a tribute to Andy, who has an incredible sense of humor. Me and Lee [Kirk, marido de Fischer] we met Andy and Brooklyn [Decker] through our passion for tennis. We were going to watch Andy play tennis and sit with Brooklyn and, oh my God, I’m so sad for him that it didn’t go into the episode … “

Office Ladies is a weekly podcast that can be found on a variety of platforms, including the Spotify. The beloved series The Office is still available in streaming ready to be marathon in the Amazon Prime Video.

With information from: Mashable and Rolling Stone