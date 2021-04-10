The oxygenation of the atmosphere took 100 million years more than previously thought

In a new study, researchers analyzed sediments from South Africa and determined the occurrence of oscillations in oxygen levels 2.3 billion years ago. Thus, they propose that the transition that the Earth went through to have an atmosphere with the presence of permanent oxygen took longer than previously thought – and it is possible that this process took 100 million years longer than was considered until then. .

When our planet was formed, there was almost no oxygen in the atmosphere. This started to change 2.4 billion years ago, with the beginning of cycles of peaks and falls in gas levels accompanied by several changes in the climate. Although chemical signatures on rocks from that period indicate that oxygen was permanently on Earth 2.3 billion years ago, the new study reveals that the presence of the gas was still unstable 2.2 billion years ago.

This shows that the so-called Great Oxidation Event, which occurred approximately 2.4 billion years ago, lasted 100 million years longer than previously thought. At that time, oxygen was produced by the photosynthesis of cyanobacteria, which managed to completely renew the Earth’s atmospheric composition. This change in the atmosphere is signaled by the presence of sulfur isotopes: when there is a large presence of oxygen, the chemical reactions that form them are prevented.

So, geologist Andrey Bekker and his colleagues studied the appearance and disappearance of isotopes, and realized that the rise and fall of oxygen in the atmosphere seemed to correspond to major glacial events that occurred between 2.5 billion and 2.2 billion years ago – but, interestingly, the last glacial events do not seem to be related to major changes in the oxygen level. The researchers were intrigued by this: “why do we have four glacial events, three of which can be related and explained by variations in atmospheric oxygen, but the fourth remains unrelated to the variations?” Asked Bekker.

Then, to find out, they studied marine rocks from South Africa, which contain signatures from the end of the Great Oxidation Event. The event took place after the third great glaciation, which was also when the Earth’s atmosphere was low in oxygen, with the gas level rising and falling again. The last peak occurred 2.3 billion years ago, which was considered responsible for the permanent presence of oxygen here. On the other hand, Bekker and his colleagues noted that there was a fall, which corresponds to the last glacial event.

This event is precisely one that has not yet been linked to atmospheric changes and, although it is not yet clear what caused these transformations, the team has some suspicions: methane is a more efficient gas to retain heat than carbon dioxide, and it may have intensified the greenhouse effect in the absence of oxygen. Then, when the gas produced by the cyanobacteria reacted with methane, carbon dioxide was produced – but not enough to keep the Earth warm, so that the planet started to cool.

Subglacial volcanoes prevented a complete freeze because they emitted enough carbon dioxide for the planet to be heated. In addition, the gas also forms acid rain, which is able to dissolve rocks more quickly. With that, more nutrients were taken to the ocean, which were happily used by cyanobacteria: as they multiply and produce more oxygen, the amount of methane fell and the cycle started again, until it seems to have broken down 2.2 billion ago years.

The records present in the rocks indicate that there was an increase in carbon dioxide being buried. It may be that, at that time, volcanic activity provided more nutrients to the oceans, which were used by cyanobacteria. At that time, enough oxygen was present to compensate for excess methane, so carbon dioxide became primarily responsible for keeping the Earth warm.

The article with the results of the study was published in Nature magazine.