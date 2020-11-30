The Photokina suspended indefinitely after 70 years of existence

Between the editions’ change of pace project and this year’s pandemic, the oldest photo fair in the world is falling into stasis. To be reborn one day?

The famous Photokina trade fair is put on hold “indefinitely” according to its organizers. Established in 1950 in Cologne, Germany, the Photokina was held every two years and was the world’s oldest and largest trade fair for photo equipment.

The event had experienced a first earthquake in 2018, date of the last “normal” edition, where the organizers had (incomprehensibly) decided to postpone the holding of the next editions from September to June and announced the transition to an annual rate. A strange decision for a market whose volumes have collapsed, and whose level is at the lowest since the advent of smartphones.

After the cancellation of the 2019 edition because of too close proximity to the previous edition, the pandemic got the better of that of 2020. And perhaps its future if the management team does not reinvent the format.

Source : Press release