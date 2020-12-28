The Queen of England warns against deepfakes by being the victim of … deepfake!

The Channel 4 television channel warns of the harmful effects of technology and the proliferation of fake news, by featuring the British monarch.

Faithful to its tradition, initiated in 1993, the English television channel Channel 4 has just published its wishes. A surprising video, which shows the Queen of England dancing on her desk! You can see her in action in the video below (go to 2:33).



This is actually a parody of the official Christmas speech of the real Queen Elisabeth II, which was broadcast by the BBC and may be look here. The aim of Channel 4 is to warn against deepfakes, which involve using artificial intelligence to replace a person’s face with that of a known personality.

In the Channel 4 video, the fake queen talks about confidence in the images that can be seen, for example on their smartphone. She talks about personal subjects that the real queen refrains from mentioning in her official speeches and ends with a dance seen on Tik Tok. The channel plays the prevention card: the video begins with the word deepfake and the deception is revealed from 3 min 30 s.

Channel 4 even offers a youtube video which shows the shooting on set, with the queen’s lining on a green background. For Ian Katz, Channel 4’s program director, deepfake technology represents the terrifying new frontier in the battle between disinformation and truth. This alternative speech, delivered by the Queen, one of the figures in whom the British Nation has the most confidence, strongly reminds us that we should not always believe what we see.

Source : CNN