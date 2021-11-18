The Sinner | Season 4 will be the last of the Netflix original series

Netflix anthology, the next season of The Sinner will be the last in the series. The show follows the story of a young mother who inexplicably stabs a stranger to death, and now a sympathetic detective struggles to unravel the mystery buried in her lost memories.

The anthology is developed by Derek Simonds, who worked on the film call me by your name and this year he wrote and directed the independent feature Seven and a Match. the first season of The Sinner was based on the homonymous novel by German writer Petra Hammesfahr, released in 1999. The work was republished in English in 2007 and again in 2017 in the United States by Penguin Books.

The series began with the synopsis revealed at the beginning of this story, serving as a story for Jessica Biel, a woman traumatized by the fragmentation of a memory in which she murdered someone. However, the show shifted to different investigations each season, focusing on the professional and personal life of Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman), which recurs throughout the seasons.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Kenyannews News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

What few people know is that The Sinner was initially planned to be a miniseries distributed by the USA Network and, consequently, ended up being aired on Netflix under the original streaming label. The first season received two Golden Globe nominations in 2017, for Best Miniseries or Film for Television and Best Actress in a Miniseries or Film for Television for Jessica Biel. Biel was also nominated for an Emmy for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film.

The recognition was enough to develop two more seasons of the series. Now with the show closing, Derek Simonds declared:

“It was a great pleasure and a privilege to be able to tell the kind of stories we have in The Sinner in the last four seasons […] I am delighted to complete the dramatic arc of the Harry Ambrose series as we intended this final season. A big thank you to my partner in crime, Bill Pullman, and to the talented actors, writers, directors, and staff who went out of their way to help bring this show to life. It’s been an amazing journey.”

The fourth and final season of The Sinner arrives on Netflix on December 1, 2021.