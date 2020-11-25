Home Technology Tech news The Vivaldi web browser will integrate a calendar, an email client and...
The Vivaldi web browser will integrate a calendar, an email client and an RSS feed reader

By kenyan

The software publisher has just unveiled in a Technical Preview, the integration of new tools to make its web browser a universal application.

The Vivaldi web browser, known for its ability to offer very advanced customization options, will again be talked about. The program editor has just unveiled a technical preview of its browser in which new tools are integrated. Vivaldi will eventually integrate Vivaldi Mail, a module comprising an electronic mail client, a calendar, and an RSS feed reader.

Regarding the messaging part, Vivaldi will allow you to configure as many email accounts as necessary. The mail client, quite similar to other tools of the same type, will allow you to manage all your messages from a unified inbox. The tool supports the management of directories, mailing lists, search filters, flags or even labels that you apply to your messages.

Added to this is an RSS feed reader, which does not revolutionize the field, but which will prove particularly easy to use. When visiting a website offering this service, Vivaldi will automatically display an icon that can be clicked on to subscribe to the feed.

Finally, the calendar integrated into Vivaldi, which offers three different views, can be synchronized directly with the calendar of Vivaldi.net, the CalDAV calendars but also the calendars of Google and Outlook. The Calendar tool integrated into Vivaldi works in conjunction with the email client to send and receive invitations to events, and even integrates into the navigation since it will be possible to directly create an event in it by selecting and by right-clicking on a date or event displayed on a web page.

These new features are still being tested and are therefore not enabled by default. To enjoy it today, make sure you have downloaded and installed the latest snapshot version of the browser, and go to the vivaldi page: // experiments.

Source: Vivaldi

