The Wheel of Time | Series can follow the 15 books of the saga, says Amazon Studios

the wheel of time, a series based on a book saga and long awaited by fans, arrived on Amazon Prime Video in November 2021. Such a success, now the plot can cover all 15 books written by Robert Jordan. At least that’s what Amazon Studios said.

the debut of the wheel of time was an instant success, entering the ranking of most watched titles on the streaming platform. The series tells the story of Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) and takes place in a fantasy world filled with magic during a dangerous journey around the world.

The saga the wheel of time it has 14 novels and a prequel, originally published between 1990 and 2013. Robert Jordan died in 2007, so the final books were in the hands of Brandon Sanderson, who accompanied the author’s original sketches.

Future

Vernon Sanders, co-director of television at Amazon Studios, says the show’s showrunner, Rafe Judkins, is committed to developing the series’ second season, which should follow the events of the second book. However, the idea is to cover “the whole thing”, that is, the whole saga.

“Our idea is to work with Rafe and the team in an integral way”, says Sanders, noting that they are focused on the current moment of the plot. “I wish I could share them [os novos episódios] to everyone immediately. They are, simply, great”, completes the executive.

If Amazon Studios really follows all the books in the saga the wheel of time, the streaming platform will make a unique achievement, mainly due to the budget required for the production of the plot.

the wheel of time The first full season is already available on Prime Video, but there is still no confirmed release date for the second.