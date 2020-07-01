Home Technology news There is little left! Poco M2 Pro gets official launch date...
There is little left! Poco M2 Pro gets official launch date in teaser

After some time in silence, Poco decided to confirm a series of previous rumors and announced this morning that its next smartphone will be called Poco M2 Pro. As we know, the device has already been the target of some leaks.

In addition, certifications issued in May confirmed some of the main specifications. Now, using its social networks, the company associated with Xiaomi has finally released the date of device launch: 7th of July, that is, next Tuesday.

See the company’s tweet below, and the short video teaser does not reveal many details of the device. What we can notice is just that the smartphone will have a centralized rear module with four cameras.

Despite the few aesthetic details, previous leaks have already shown that this intermediary should come out of the box with a fingerprint reader on the side. Another important detail is that Poco itself talks about fast charging, but does not specify its power.

Anyway, we already know that the Poco M2 Pro will be a smartphone exclusive to the Indian market. According to executive Manmohan Chandolu, the intermediary is not a renamed Redmi and should come out of the box with Snapdragon 720G processor.

The screen is probably an IPS LCD and there is no 5G connection. Finally, the Poco M2 should come out of the box with Android 10 running under the MIUI 12 interface and have a battery with a capacity of 5,020 mAh.

Looking forward to launching the Poco M2 Pro? Tell us your expectations here in the comments.

