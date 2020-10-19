These are the first leaked images of the Galaxy S21 Ultra

The smartphone market is increasingly frantic, with consecutive launches hitting the shelves. Samsung’s Galaxy S20 family was launched in February this year, but we are already surrounded by rumors about the generation of top-of-the-line gadgets by the South Korean giant. And this Sunday (18), appear on the web what would be the first official renderings of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which may also be called S30.

If the images released by the @OnLeaks profile (famous for leaking information about mobile device launches) are true, the product will not bring major revolutions in its design, very similar to the S20 Ultra that is already available on the gondolas. Its display, which should measure between 6.7 to 6.9 inches, has slightly curved edges, in addition to a “hole” at the top for the front camera.

Image: Playback / @ OnLeaks

The biggest difference is in the rear, which brings an even bigger compartment to hold the four lenses of the camera set (in addition to the flash, of course). Although it is impossible to say exactly, we can imagine that the kit consists of two telephoto lenses, one wide and one ultrawide, thus allowing the recording of distant images and with a wide angle of capture.

Image: Playback / @ OnLeaks

In addition, we have the power and volume buttons on the right side of the gadget and a USB Type C port on the bottom (along with the microphone). Although it is not possible to see the top area of ​​the model, there is no reason to believe that it has a P2 connector for headphones, since this type of audio output is no longer used since the S20 (as in most flagships) from the market).

What about S Pen?

Anyone who followed the rumors about the S21 / S30 Ultra knows that one of the supposed new features of the next line is the support for the S Pen, which, in theory, would end the Note family (one of the few reminiscent of the “phablet” category) . However, from the renderings, we can see that the gadget will not have a slot to store such a peripheral; this means that either the rumor was false or the compatibility exists, but you will have to store your stylus elsewhere.

Image: Playback / @ OnLeaks

The announcement of the new Galaxy devices should occur in the beginning of 2021, possibly as early as January. The idea is that its chipset is a new model manufactured by Samsung itself in the 5 nanometer process, which will bring greater energy autonomy for the model – it is worth remembering that one of the most criticized points of the S20 Ultra is precisely the low battery life.

Source: XDA Developers, @OnLeaks (Voice)