These stars were “hidden” in the midst of the red dwarfs of the Milky Way

A special group of little red “monsters” is roaming the Milky Way. These are the red subanan stars, which were born in the galactic halo and the thick disk of our galaxy. Thus, in a new study, a team of researchers applied new classification criteria for these stars to build a large sample of them, and identified important characteristics to differentiate them from “common” dwarfs.

The red subanãs are stars that are about one tenth the diameter of the Sun, with a mass that reaches up to 50% to that of our star. They form when hydrogen runs out before helium fuses, and their temperatures can reach almost 50,000 ° C. According to prof. Luo Ali, from the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (NAOC), knowing more about these stars is a way of getting to know the history of our galaxy.

He explains that “they are very rare in the solar neighborhood, but people mixed them with some red dwarfs poor in metals and born in the galaxy disk”. Thus, the team studied the properties of thousands of these stars to understand what the differences are between the few M-type subananks that exist and normal dwarfs, the most numerous in the Milky Way. For this, they reviewed the spectroscopic classification system and measured the atmospheric parameters of samples from the two types of stars.

Afterwards, they analyzed the effects of the revision in the classification system used in the spectroscopic samples of the subanãs, and found that the “real” stars, identified by luminosity and movement, are those that have the smallest amounts of metal and the greatest gravitational forces. In this way, the results showed that this classification system works better to identify these stars.

These points were not considered in presentations of the characteristics of the red subanan: “for decades, people referred to the real subanan and a group of dwarfs poor in metals as ‘subanan’, because they considered some specific spectral characteristics,” explained Zhang Zuo, one of the authors of the study. He pointed out that these stellar objects mistakenly classified behave like classic dwarfs, but that “the gravitational value is a great criterion to separate them from the real sub-nanometers”.

Prof. Luo added the importance of the sample size of the subanan stars, which helped them in their discovery: “the kinematic and chemical analyzes show that the sample contains a mixture of objects that belong to different stellar populations, with different origins”, he concluded.

The article with the results of the study was published in The Astrophysical Journal.