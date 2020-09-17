Home Technology Tech news This futuristic prefabricated little house costs R $ 309 thousand and looks...
This futuristic prefabricated little house costs R $ 309 thousand and looks like a spaceship

For those who acquire land or a lot, appealing to prefabricated houses is one of the quickest ways to start living in what is yours – however, this type of housing is usually quite simple, which gives you a lot of criticism from more sophisticated people. Thinking about it, Nestron, a company from Singapore, decided to launch a line of prefabricated houses with a futuristic look.

The newest – and interesting – addition to its portfolio is the Cube Two, which is small in size and more like a spaceship. Costing US $ 59 thousand (about R $ 309 thousand in the current currency quote), the model is 8.7 meters long and 3.4 meters wide (in addition to 3.1 meters high), resulting in an area total of 26 m². The weight of the house is 7 thousand kilos.

Cube Two leaves the factory complete: basic furniture (kitchen, bedroom and living room), bathroom with shower and even smart appliances, which are controlled by a voice assistant equipped with artificial intelligence. Best of all, it has a 15-year warranty, you can order the residence from anywhere in the world, although the freight shouldn’t be exactly too cheap.

It is worth noting that the Cube Two is not the only Nestron model: it also has the Cube One, which is even more compact (aimed at lonely residents) and the Legend series (with a more traditional architecture, in case you don’t like this sci visual fi). According to the company, houses have numerous advantages, including the possibility of moving to another city – or even country – taking your home with you.

Source: Nestron

