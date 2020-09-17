This futuristic prefabricated little house costs R $ 309 thousand and looks like a spaceship

For those who acquire land or a lot, appealing to prefabricated houses is one of the quickest ways to start living in what is yours – however, this type of housing is usually quite simple, which gives you a lot of criticism from more sophisticated people. Thinking about it, Nestron, a company from Singapore, decided to launch a line of prefabricated houses with a futuristic look.

The newest – and interesting – addition to its portfolio is the Cube Two, which is small in size and more like a spaceship. Costing US $ 59 thousand (about R $ 309 thousand in the current currency quote), the model is 8.7 meters long and 3.4 meters wide (in addition to 3.1 meters high), resulting in an area total of 26 m². The weight of the house is 7 thousand kilos.

Cube Two leaves the factory complete: basic furniture (kitchen, bedroom and living room), bathroom with shower and even smart appliances, which are controlled by a voice assistant equipped with artificial intelligence. Best of all, it has a 15-year warranty, you can order the residence from anywhere in the world, although the freight shouldn’t be exactly too cheap.



+1 It is worth noting that the Cube Two is not the only Nestron model: it also has the Cube One, which is even more compact (aimed at lonely residents) and the Legend series (with a more traditional architecture, in case you don’t like this sci visual fi). According to the company, houses have numerous advantages, including the possibility of moving to another city – or even country – taking your home with you. Source: Nestron