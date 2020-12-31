This genius hacker made a whole movie fit … on a floppy disk

A member of Reddit arguably made the best Raspberry Pi project of the year by creating a VCR capable of playing movies compressed enough to fit on a 1.44MB floppy disk.

While some people use the Rapsberry Pi to create a retrogaming game console or an ad blocker for a home network, others a little more adventurous turn the nano computer into a VCR.

A certain GreedyPaint, officiating in a subreddit dedicated to the Raspberry Pi, shared his latest project, the Limatek Diskmaster, a video player based on the Raspberry Pi, capable of playing movies stored on floppy disks.

To be able to use it, the Red Editor had to create a modified x265 video compression codec – fear not, i2bp is not back. He was able to compress the film Shrek in 120 x 96 pixels, with a framerate of 4 frames per second, just enough to make the film more or less viewable. The Debonair Ogre’s First Complete Adventure (“Make your greu! “) fits on a 1.44 MB floppy disk, even leaving a small margin since it weighs only… 1.37 MB.

At startup, the Limatek Diskmaster displays a small animation created from scratch and immediately checks whether or not a floppy disk is in the drive. When a floppy disk is inserted into the device, the Rapsberry Pi immediately starts playing the movie. If everything is perfectly functional, in the age of triumphant 4K, watching the entire film in its conditions will be for fans of the genre of prowess.