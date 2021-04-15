This is the smallest black hole ever found – and it was close by the whole time

The astrophysicist, author and scientific publicist Ethan Siegel wrote that “sometimes, the greatest discoveries happen when you look more closely at the things you already know”. This is true as a metaphor and especially in astronomy. Is that a recent article it shows evidence of the presence of the smallest black hole ever discovered to date, and it “lives” next to a star well known to astronomers.

This story is interesting for several reasons. The first is this somewhat philosophical concept about finding important things that were very close to us, all it takes is a closer look to find the evidence of the object’s presence. Among the black holes we already know, this candidate would be the second closest to Earth – if it is confirmed that it is indeed a black hole, which will require more observations.

Another curiosity is that this black hole appears to have only three solar masses, the smallest ever found by astronomers. In fact, it is very close to the minimum limit required by physics for a star to become a black hole after the end of its nuclear fusion cycle, which is more or less 2.7 solar masses. If the star is below that, it is practically impossible for a singularity (the “heart” of the black hole) to be formed.

Although black holes of three solar masses are possible, they are not easy to find. The problem is not necessarily in their size, but in the limitations of scientific methods for detecting this type of object. One of the most obvious methods requires that the black hole be active, that is, feeding on matter around it, as this process results in powerful emissions that vary between radio and X-rays. Other methods are less intuitive, such as detecting gravitational waves resulting from the collision of a black hole with another massive object.

There are other methods, but the first to be developed was to look for stars with a massive and invisible binary companion. It is that if a black hole orbits a large star, they can extract mass from that companion, leading to the aforementioned X-ray emission. But the black hole does not always extract matter from the star that lives next to it, which makes the search a little more complicated. On the other hand, when a black hole orbits its companion star, its brightness can vary – that’s how astronomers discover exoplanets, for example.

This leads us to a very promising fact for black hole hunters: binary systems abound in the near universe. Many individual points of light that we see in the night sky are actually binary systems with two or more stars. It is difficult to detect the presence of a companion in some of them, in many cases not even with telescopes we can distinguish two stars orbiting each other. But with spectrography, it is possible to perceive a subtle variation in brightness of that object, denouncing that it is two stars, one passing in front of the other.

If this is common for binary stars, it must also be relatively common for small black holes. Some seemingly solitary stars may actually make up a pair with a black hole with three solar masses, or even a little less. They are true cosmic “unicorns”. Coincidentally, the mini black hole of three solar masses described in the new study is in the constellation of Monóceros, the Unicorn.

In January 2021, Tharindu Jayasinghe led the new study using the method described above, similar to the planetary transit method for discovering exoplanets. Thus, he identified the object that is now a serious candidate for the title of lowest mass black hole, and the second closest to the entire Milky Way. It orbits the giant red star V723 Monocerotis and emits X-rays with just one billionth of the maximum brightness that astronomers would expect on an accretion disk. The pair of objects is only 1,500 light years away, or less.

With this discovery – a giant red star having a companion of three solar masses, not luminous, but blocking light that emits a small amount of X-rays – will likely open the door to a series of new small black holes on our side of the Way Milky. It is likely that there are many of them in this mass range around apparently lonely stars or identified as “eclipsing binaries”. If these techniques reveal other black holes like this, we will know much more about our galaxy and the types of stars that have lived in it.