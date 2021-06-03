Thor: Love and Thunder | Filming ends and actor releases a behind-the-scenes photo

You can celebrate because there is already another Marvel Studios movie coming out of the oven. The recordings of Thor: Love and Thunder were closed earlier this week and, to celebrate, the studio released a somewhat unexpected backstage image.

Forget heroic poses or any other more serious content. Showing that the new Thunder God movie should really follow the most chaotic and playful tone of Thor: Ragnarok, the photo released by actor Cris Hemsworth on his Instagram profile shows him alongside director Taika Waititi in the clothes used in the film and that, at least in Thor’s own case, in no way resembles the uniform we saw in previous features. And the question is: why?

Chris Hemsworth’s WWE fighter look may be directly linked to what we already know from the movie. As Marvel itself had previously announced, Thor: Love and Thunder must adapt the stories in which Jane Foster — played in the movies by Natalie Portman — takes on Mjölnir and adopts the identity of the Goddess of Thunder. With that, we should have good old Thor taking on other roles, which should justify the look of the photo. It’s different, to say the least.

In addition, the image also features the character alongside Taika Waititi, who is also responsible for motion capture and voice acting for Korg, the thin-spoken stone giant who became friends with Thor in Ragnarok. And both are inside what appears to be a ship. We just don’t know if it’s the same one used by the Guardians of the Galaxy, since all these characters were together at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

Also in his post, Hemsworth celebrated the conclusion of the shooting and said that the film should be “completely crazy and a lot of fun”, but without leaving aside those emotional moments.

Thor: Love and Thunder is slated to hit theaters on May 6, 2022.