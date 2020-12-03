TikTok experiments with a longer video format, 3 minutes

The platform is working on a new format of longer videos, up to three minutes, compared to sixty seconds currently.

If brief videos have brought success to TikTok, the platform would consider offering a new video format for its users. The social network is currently testing the possibility of posting longer videos, in order to gauge the interest of the creators officiating on the platform.

Some users of the service, such as the consultant specializing in social networks Matt Navarra, have indeed seen a notification informing them of early access to this new possibility.

😮 TikTok is rolling out ability to upload longer videos of up to 3 minutes long 🤳🏻 pic.twitter.com/9ifs7s7Uh3 – Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) December 2, 2020

These lucky ones can therefore, if they wish, publish videos of up to three minutes, against only sixty seconds currently. It remains to be seen whether this test will prove to be positive enough for TikTok to decide to definitively integrate it for all its users. Nothing is less certain for a social network which owes its success mainly to the fleeting nature of its videos.

Source: The Verge