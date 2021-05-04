TikTok is the second most important platform for influencer marketing

Research by the digital agency Linqia points out that TikTok is no longer a gamble and has become a reality of the strongest in the world of social networks. That’s because the ByteDance short video platform is the second most popular channel for conducting marketing campaigns involving influencers. He is only behind the trendy Instagram, but he already ties with Facebook in popularity for actions of the type.

To reach this conclusion, Linqia interviewed 163 corporate marketing professionals and also agency professionals – both with revenues in excess of US $ 1 billion annually – between February and March this year about their 2021 influence marketing plans. And 68% of these professionals who participated in the survey said that they planned to use TikTok for such actions.

This is a giant leap from the social network in relation to the latest edition of Linqia’s survey, done in early 2020. That’s because, at the time, only 16% of respondents were willing to use the platform for their campaigns involving influencers. Meanwhile, Facebook fell from 79% to 68%, as you can see in the full list below:

Instagram: 93% (another 83% mentioned using Stories specifically)

TikTok: 68% (in 2020: 16%)

Facebook: 68% (in 2020: 79%)

YouTube: 48%

Pinterest: 35%

Twitter: 32%

Snapchat: 26% (in 2020: 16%)

Twitch: 13% (in 2020: 5%)

“Came to stay”

In an interview with the Business Insider website in January this year, Brian Sorel, COO of the influential marketing company NeoReach, will state that “TikTok is here to stay and brands know it. I think nothing can compare to the pace of growth we are seeing on TikTok. “

Sorel’s statement is against the investment of companies. Brands like Dunkin ‘, Chipotle, and CeraVe have launched several advertising campaigns on TikTok involving influencers. And that includes one of its biggest stars: Charli D’Amelio.

Already brands of the so-called “fast fashion” as American Princess Polly, are supporting a new generation of fashion influencers on the platform, in addition to luxury brands such as Hugo Boss and Revolve. Even streaming services, like Netflix, have invested resources in an attempt to harness the viral power of TikTok.

Instagram looking in the rear view

Instagram is now looking at the rise of TikTok. Even though Facebook’s audiovisual platform remains the favorite among influential marketers, the rise of ByteDance’s social network begins to put pressure that, until last year, did not exist.

Instagram executives have been betting on Reels – a short-lived vertical video tool similar to that of TikTok – to try to halt the growth of their Chinese rival. If copying the rival was somewhat criticized at the time of its release, today Reels gained traction and fell in the taste of some content creators. So much so that other platforms have launched identical solutions, such as YouTube and its Shorts, and Snapchat with Spotlight.

Still, even though Reels has been adopted by several influencers, the tool still lags behind other Instagram features with the companies’ marketing departments. In Linqia’s survey, only 36% of respondents indicated that they planned to use Reels.