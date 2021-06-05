Hey guys! Videos have become increasingly popular on social media, right? It’s just that this new trend emerged with the great success of TikTok (Android | iOS). There, content creators can make short and well-edited videos, in addition to taking advantage of many cool tools. You can make Lives, enjoy filters and interact a lot with the community. I myself have a profile on TikTok. 💙

Ah! And other social networks like Instagram also created their own video tool, as well as “Reels”, you know? And we also have Kwai (Android | iOS) which is a video editor that also works as a social network. Thus, people can promote the contents created on the platform in a very similar way to TikTok.

But even though the two social networks are similar, they have some very important differences for the creators. Just look! 😉

TikTok or Kwai: what are the differences for creators

Come on! Guys, TikTok offers a lot of cool tools for tracking engagements and interactions, which is very important for content creators. Ah! And all users can easily access these tools through the app settings. But still, it’s a little difficult to learn how they work at first. You can find out more by clicking here.

At this point, the interface between the two applications is very similar. Both have “for you”, “discover” and “following” tabs. But, the main difference between TikTok and Kwai is the way their algorithms work.

This makes a big difference in the distribution of content from creators. Kwai usually recommends well-produced content, even if it is from users with few followers and engagements. Which is pretty cool for those just starting out.’

TikTok normally recommends most popular profiles when you are out of filters. But, a good part is that the app has many features for creators to interact with their followers. You can make Lives, follow hashtags and even organize feeds (timelines) with your favorite creators.

So these are some differences between the two social networks. Did you like this article? Share with your friends. 🥰