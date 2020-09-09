Home Technology Tech news TikTok tries to remove disturbing video - and it's important that you...
TikTok tries to remove disturbing video – and it’s important that you stay tuned

Taking more care with TikTok in the coming days may be a good idea, as the platform tries to remove a very disturbing video from the network. If you want to venture into the app, the recommendation is to leave quickly if there are images of a man with long hair and a beard sitting at a table and talking on the phone.

The clip is part of a live broadcast on Facebook that was replicated on several other social networks and shows, very graphically, a man committing suicide. They are not nice images to see, but they have been replicated with frightening speed in TikTok, circumventing the network’s algorithm to quickly appear in the ‘For you’ tab.

“On Sunday night, clips of a suicide that was originally broadcast live on Facebook circulated on other platforms, including TIkTok,” said an app spokesman. “Our systems, along with our moderation teams, have detected and removed these clips for violating our policies against content that shows, praises, glorifies or promotes suicide.”

The social network thanks users who denounce the presence of content of the type and guarantees that they will do their utmost to completely remove the video from the platform, banning any user who insists on publishing the clip. TikTok has a suicide prevention security center where you can get more information to help those in need.

So, it doesn’t hurt to reinforce: if a video appears with a man with long hair and a beard, sitting at a table with the phone in his hand, slide to leave immediately. The clip does not end well and can be traumatic or trigger for many people.

Prevention

Recalling that we are in Yellow September, a month of suicide prevention. If you need help or know someone who needs it, you can contact the Life Valuation Center through the website or dialing 188 on your phone. The call is free and there are attendants available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to chat with you. Find out more about how to use technology to support people with depression.

Source: TikTok (via TechCrunch)

