Tinder, Bumble, Happn, OkCupid and more: are dating apps safe?

After more than a year and a half of social distancing, many people have started turning to dating apps to meet new people and engage in romance. Due to the growing use of these applications, Kaspersky decided to update a survey conducted in 2017 to check the security offered by them — the result is positive, but still brings some observations.

According to the analysis conducted by the company in 2021 of apps like Tinder, Bumble, OkCupid, Mamba, Pure, Feeld, Her, Happn and Badoo, such apps have become more secure, especially with regard to data transfer. However, the very way they work is risky as there is an incentive to share personal data.

If in 2017 four of the applications still used the HTTP protocol, considered insecure, currently the technology is not used by any of them while data is being sent. However, integration with other social networks is problematic: when registering with a Facebook or Instagram profile, for example, the user fills in their data automatically and may reveal unwanted elements — such as photos and details of their desktop or study.

“With all this data, it’s easy to find users’ social network accounts and, depending on the privacy settings of those accounts, lots of other personal information,” warns Kaspersky. Excessive sharing of personal data exposes users to threats such as stalking and stalking doxing — public disclosure of sensitive data (such as addresses) as a stimulus for carrying out attacks against the victim.

positive evolution

The security company also warns of the fact that almost all apps force sharing the user’s current location at some level. Among the apps analyzed, Mamba is the only one that allows blurring photos for free to prevent identification of the places where they were recorded, while Pure is the only one that inhibits screenshots of conversations carried out through it.

“It’s always a challenge to strike the balance between establishing a digital presence and maintaining privacy online. The move to online dating creates yet another issue, where users need to determine the best way to make connections and protect their security,” says Tatyana Shishkova, a security expert at Kaspersky, says that dating apps have tightened their protections and many offer additional protections for those who purchase their paid versions — including blurring the background of images and manually entering the user’s location.

The security company gives tips on how to meet people online while staying safe:

Do not share too much personal information on your profile, including full last names, photos with friends, data about your employer and political views;

Do not link other social media accounts to your profile;

If possible, always select your location manually;

Switch to using other messaging apps to communicate only after you have confidence in the “match”, and always keep your private information safe when doing so;

Use a trusted security solution to detect malicious or suspicious activity that could affect your device.

Going forward, Kaspersky predicts that dating apps will rely on artificial intelligence systems to deter fraud, as well as account verification to ensure the authenticity of accounts used. The company also hopes that currently paid security solutions will come free, and that users will be more aware of the risks that excessive sharing of personal information can bring.