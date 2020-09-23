Home Technology Tech news Tom Cruise confirmed on SpaceX trip to shoot movie in space
TechnologyTech news

Tom Cruise confirmed on SpaceX trip to shoot movie in space

By kenyan

What was a rumor, is now closer to reality. Tom Cruise and director Doug Liman of On the Edge of Tomorrow, are marking a cinematic trip to space in October 2021.

Cinematography here is not an indication of false space travel, with a green background and a bit of CGI. Tom Cruise, who seems passionate about the realism of his films, made the actors of Top Gun 2 go on real fighters to show the real effects of speed on the body and now he wants to create a set in outer space.

The confirmation of the project appeared on Twitter, through the official profile of the Space Shuttle Almanac, an almanac that tells in detail the history of the NASA space shuttle program and whose profile is focused on the dissemination of the main space projects. Last Monday (21), the profile published images and information about launches planned for the next three years. Although the graphics can give laziness to those who are more out of the subject, a close look reveals names not only of science, but also of cinema – which was not highlighted by the description of the tweet:

With the arrival of the astronauts @MBRSpaceCentre @astro_hazzaa and @Astro_Alneyadi to @NASA_Johnson this week, can we assume that they are the two Emirati crew members who will be staying for 6 months at #ISS in October 2022?

The detail is in an October 2021 mission, where you can read “SpaceX Crew Dragon”. Next to the illustration of a space vehicle, there is a list with three names with the US flag: Lopez Alegria, SpaceX pilot, followed by two tourists, Tom Cruise and Doug Liman. The flight is tourist and has space for one more visitor.

The appearance of the information has not been commented on and it is still unclear whether this trip will be just a study for the project, or if it already marks the start of production. According to Deadline, the partnership between Tom Cruise and Elon Musk was to create the first film with NASA. In production, Universal would enter a support of US $ 200 million. With the trip scheduled, new information should begin to emerge soon.

Source: deadline

Related news

Tech news

Instagram increases Reels timeout and offers more creative tools

kenyan -
Instagram announced the new Reels feature, its response to TikTok in early August, and in early September began testing a new layout to...
Read more
Tech news

How to Create a Job Ad on LinkedIn

kenyan -
LinkedIn (Android | iOS | Web) is a social network that helps its users to create a network of professional contacts and to...
Read more
Tech news

DOOM Eternal may arrive on Xbox Game Pass in the coming days

kenyan -
Bethesda has managed to revitalize the historic franchise of DOOM with the launch of the eponymous game in 2016 by focusing on what the...
Read more
Load more

Popular Stories

Mansão de Um Maduco no Pedaço will be available for booking...

Tech news kenyan -
Have you ever imagined staying at the iconic and cult series mansion Fresh prince of Bel Air? Airbnb users will not only...
Read more

Oracle and US investors to take majority stake in TikTok

Tech news kenyan -
And behold, the tangle may be coming to an end. Oracle and a number of American investors, including Walmart, are expected to...
Read more

How to post an article on your LinkedIn profile

Tech news kenyan -
LinkedIn (Android | iOS | Web) is an excellent platform for those who want to create a professional network and look for a...
Read more

Real photos of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G reveal a look...

Tech news kenyan -
The Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Fan Edition or Lite) is expected to be presented on the 23rd, but there should not be much...
Read more

PS5: Horizon Forbidden West and Spider-Man Miles Morales will also arrive...

Tech news kenyan -
Now, interesting details have been discovered in the official post of PlayStation 5 on the brand's blog, courtesy of Twitter user Nibel. Sony...
Read more

Oppo F21 Pro could be announced in India soon

Tech news kenyan -
India is only a few weeks away from starting the period focused on the “Festival of Lights”, or Diwali. With that, it may...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke