Tom Cruise confirmed on SpaceX trip to shoot movie in space

What was a rumor, is now closer to reality. Tom Cruise and director Doug Liman of On the Edge of Tomorrow, are marking a cinematic trip to space in October 2021.

Cinematography here is not an indication of false space travel, with a green background and a bit of CGI. Tom Cruise, who seems passionate about the realism of his films, made the actors of Top Gun 2 go on real fighters to show the real effects of speed on the body and now he wants to create a set in outer space.

The confirmation of the project appeared on Twitter, through the official profile of the Space Shuttle Almanac, an almanac that tells in detail the history of the NASA space shuttle program and whose profile is focused on the dissemination of the main space projects. Last Monday (21), the profile published images and information about launches planned for the next three years. Although the graphics can give laziness to those who are more out of the subject, a close look reveals names not only of science, but also of cinema – which was not highlighted by the description of the tweet:

The detail is in an October 2021 mission, where you can read “SpaceX Crew Dragon”. Next to the illustration of a space vehicle, there is a list with three names with the US flag: Lopez Alegria, SpaceX pilot, followed by two tourists, Tom Cruise and Doug Liman. The flight is tourist and has space for one more visitor.

The appearance of the information has not been commented on and it is still unclear whether this trip will be just a study for the project, or if it already marks the start of production. According to Deadline, the partnership between Tom Cruise and Elon Musk was to create the first film with NASA. In production, Universal would enter a support of US $ 200 million. With the trip scheduled, new information should begin to emerge soon.

Source: deadline