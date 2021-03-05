Tom Cruise deepfakes creator on TikTok tells how he created videos

To cheat or amuse, creating deepfakes is not a new practice. In recent years, videos have become popular after using images from people like Mark Zuckerberg and Barack Obama. More recently, an editor became famous for publishing videos that use the image of Tom Cruise. He says that the material requires more work than many realize.

Tom Cruise’s deepfakes were created by visual effects expert Chris Ume. He says the goal was to make people laugh with videos on TikTok through the @deeptomcruise profile. The editor published four videos with the help of actor Miles Fisher, who recorded the scenes imitating Cruise’s voice and posture.

The editor said that the videos took a long time to be ready. For two months, he used images of Tom Cruise to train the artificial intelligence model DeepFaceLab. Then it took him a few more days to process each video and make, frame by frame, the necessary adjustments to make the deepfake look more real.

In the interview, Ume pointed out that the production of the videos also depended on Fisher, an actor capable of imitating Tom Cruise. “We are both like a professional team. It is not as if you were sitting at home and could just click on a button and create the same thing that we created ”, said the editor to CNET.

Deepfakes will become more real

Despite being very realistic, deepfakes still give some hints that they are not authentic. For the editor, artificial intelligence will evolve to allow better videos, but people will still know what is true. “It’s like Photoshop 20 years ago. People didn’t know what photo editing was and now they know about these fakes ”, he says, in an interview with The Verge.

Tom Cruise’s deepfakes were removed from TikTok after a few days after the editor realized that they had already accomplished their goal. However, the material was re-aired to ensure that users had access to the original version. TikTok claims that videos are allowed by its policy of parodies and humorous videos.