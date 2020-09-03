TomTom starts offering navigation app on Huawei AppGallery

After being forced to rethink how to deliver applications and games to its devices due to the embargoes imposed by the US government, Huawei has been guaranteeing important additions to its solution that replaces Google Play, the AppGallery.

In this sense, we have seen that recently relevant apps have been made official that include streaming DAZN sports and Deezer music, as well as browsers HERE WeGo and now, with the arrival of TomTom Go.

Focused on users who want a premium navigation system, TomTom has long been known on the market and offers detailed information on its maps, including real-time traffic, the location of speed cameras, the possibility of calculating alternative routes and even support for offline use.

According to the information provided, users will be able to try the TomTom Go app for 30 days, after which they will be charged for a subscription that for Brazilians varies between 1.99 euros (R $ 13) and 12.99 (~ R $ 82) for monthly subscription or annual (at least for the European market).

Interested Huawei device owners can now download the new TomTom Go app via the link below or simply by searching the store for the name of the app.

So, what did you think of the arrival of TomTom Go to Huawei AppGallery and the navigation system linked to subscriptions? Tell us in the comments!