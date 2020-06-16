Home Technology news Train at home! Nintendo Switch wins free game to jump rope with...
Train at home! Nintendo Switch wins free game to jump rope with joy-cons

By kenyan

Something cool to explore on Nintendo Switch are their games that involve greater interactivity through the joy-cons. They have motion sensors, infrared, and other apparatuses that make it possible for you to train boxing (Fitness Boxing), set off on a fitness adventure with many aerobics (RingFit Adventure) or even become a wrestling fighter (ARMS).

However, all these experiences are paid, and in Brazil, not cheap given the high dollar that throws the price of titles sold by Nintendo high. Physical copies sold by resellers, so…

Good news is that inspired by social isolation, Nintendo is launching a free physical activity game: Jump Hope Challenge is a short title, but it can help those who want to do some kind of exercise daily. In it, you are a friendly rabbit who does rope drills, and can record your numbers daily in the game.

Here’s how it works: the player holds a joy-con in each hand, and then simulates that he is jumping rope. Screen animations help give you greater interactivity. The game asks you to achieve a minimum of 100 jumps daily, allowing adjustments that play this goal for up to 900 jumps. However, if you go past this number, it’s okay. The more, the better!

Jump Hope Challenge is now available on the eShop, however, in Brazil the Japanese online store works differently, requiring the purchase of titles – even if free – through a web page. Until the closing of this matter the title was not online in the “Brazilian eShop”. But it seems to be a matter of time.

It’s worth remembering, you can enjoy other games at no additional cost in Switch: Pokémon Quest and Super Kirby Clash are some of them, and can yield good fun moments!

What did you think of this launch? Tell us in the comments!

