Transformer? See how this modular rover is capable of exploring difficult terrain

This scenario was put to use in a test in the Mojave Desert, where a team of engineers from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory placed the modular rover in front of some obstacles to test it. The result was encouraging: “DuAxel performed excellently on the field, and successfully demonstrated the skills of approaching challenging terrain, anchoring and uncoupling the tied Axel rover,” said Issa Nesnas, robotics technologist at JPL. In addition, Axel has also been successful in performing autonomous maneuvers and deploying instruments without the need for a robotic arm.

The biggest advantage in a rover with two simple axles combined in a single payload is versatility, since the configuration of the robot on four wheels allows driving over great distances in rugged landscapes, while the two-wheel has an agility that the larger rovers can not. “DuAxel opens access to more extreme terrain on planetary bodies like the Moon, Mars and even frozen worlds, like the moon Europa,” added Nesnas. This double configuration came from the importance of bringing mobility to the Axel robot, whose concept had already been developed by NASA. “The main advantage of using DuAxel is clear when you have uncertainty about the landing site, as it is on Mars, or you want to move to a new location to explore it with Axel,” says Patrick Mcgarey, robotic technologist at JPL.

For now, as DuAxel is a demonstration of technology with no right destination, your team will continue to develop its capabilities. Then, when the time comes, the rover will be ready to explore the places where other rovers fear to go. For Laura Kerber, planetary geologist at JPL, the mobility of the rover and the ability to access extreme locations is an interesting combination: “instead of always trying to protect against the dangers of falling or turning, the rover is created to withstand them” .

Source: NASA