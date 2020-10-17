Transformer? See how this modular rover is capable of exploring difficult terrain

Often, rovers are exposed to difficulties in accessing the scientific targets they need to study; if it is not possible to reach them because they are somewhere difficult to access the robot, such as a very steep slope, for example, operators would probably have to find other study targets – but none of that would be a problem for the DuAxel, a built rover to face almost vertical cliffs and crater descents on the Moon, Mars and beyond.
The DuAxel is made up of a pair of two-wheeled rovers called Axel – hence its name. To be able to explore hostile environments, DuAxel stops, lowers its chassis and anchors it to the ground. With the back of the rover firmly held in place, the other half disengages and rolls towards the scientific objective on a single axis. In this, everything that joins the two halves is just a thread that unfolds as the main axis gets closer to what will be studied and, if necessary, goes down a crater or other challenging formation to analyze the scientifically attractive location with its instruments.
This scenario was put to use in a test in the Mojave Desert, where a team of engineers from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory placed the modular rover in front of some obstacles to test it. The result was encouraging: “DuAxel performed excellently on the field, and successfully demonstrated the skills of approaching challenging terrain, anchoring and uncoupling the tied Axel rover,” said Issa Nesnas, robotics technologist at JPL. In addition, Axel has also been successful in performing autonomous maneuvers and deploying instruments without the need for a robotic arm.
The biggest advantage in a rover with two simple axles combined in a single payload is versatility, since the configuration of the robot on four wheels allows driving over great distances in rugged landscapes, while the two-wheel has an agility that the larger rovers can not. “DuAxel opens access to more extreme terrain on planetary bodies like the Moon, Mars and even frozen worlds, like the moon Europa,” added Nesnas. This double configuration came from the importance of bringing mobility to the Axel robot, whose concept had already been developed by NASA. “The main advantage of using DuAxel is clear when you have uncertainty about the landing site, as it is on Mars, or you want to move to a new location to explore it with Axel,” says Patrick Mcgarey, robotic technologist at JPL.
For now, as DuAxel is a demonstration of technology with no right destination, your team will continue to develop its capabilities. Then, when the time comes, the rover will be ready to explore the places where other rovers fear to go. For Laura Kerber, planetary geologist at JPL, the mobility of the rover and the ability to access extreme locations is an interesting combination: “instead of always trying to protect against the dangers of falling or turning, the rover is created to withstand them” .
